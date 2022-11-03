Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
thereflector.com
Clark County Paving improves properties throughout the area
Clark County Paving in Brush Prairie makes sure its customers have a smooth driving or parking space, no matter how big or small the job is. Project manager Patience Owenby said her parents, Paul and Michael, started the company in 1996. “They started as a tow truck company, and then...
Flash flood watch, advisories issued for Vancouver, neighboring counties
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Southwest Washington, including the greater Vancouver area, the Cascades and their foothills.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
Portland Switches To Well Water
Heavy rain since Friday has caused the Bull Run Reservoir to get cloudy with silt and debris, so the Portland Water Bureau has switched to the Columbia South Shore Well Field to provide all of the drinking water to the city.
Storm roils Portland region: More to come
Power outages, blocked roads, localized flooding, a Big Pipe overflow and more are blamed on winds and rains.The first serious storm of the Fall played havoc across the Portland area on Friday and into Saturday, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, causing at least one combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River, raising the threat of localized flooding, and possibly contributing to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after...
Chronicle
Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice
In life, Aron Christensen was someone who brought people together, whether it was through his music or the simple act of frequently checking up on his friends. In death, the love Christensen’s friends and family have for him brought a group of 20 or so people from the Portland area to the rainy corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Saturday to seek justice for their friend and his dog.
Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
thereflector.com
Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area
What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
Drazan, Johnson, Kotek campaign differently on last day
As Oregon voters cast their ballots, the highest profile race continues to be the governor's race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson.
Washington County clears homeless camp off Highway 47
Local nonprofit workers and volunteers have criticized the county's methodology as unfair.Washington County cleared a homeless camp off Highway 47 outside Forest Grove the morning of Monday, Nov. 7. Spokesperson Emily Roots said county officials assessed the camp Sept. 28 and Oct. 16 and found enough trash, debris and structures to warrant the action. Roots added the county made an effort Monday morning to provided evicted campers with help finding housing. "The Department of Housing Services has also contracted with outreach providers since July 2022 who visit encampments to work with people experiencing homelessness and connect them with housing and shelter...
Channel 6000
Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:40 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda, Morgan Martin, (34) of Vernonia, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 53 when the vehicle left its lane of travel going into oncoming traffic. The Honda hit a Subaru head-on, operated by Mathew Wales (64) of Banks. Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wales was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is believed that weather and road conditions due to the heavy rainfall were likely factors in this crash. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire, Washington County DA’s Office, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
momcollective.com
November Events for Portland Families
November 10-13 Multiple shows – tickets required. Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for an interactive adventure to famous Disney destinations — on ice! Expect Ariel, Woody, Simba, and so many other Disney friends from many family favorites. Guests can enhance the show with a character experience with Moana add-on.
iheart.com
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
Comments / 0