Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brenham man was charged with Public Intoxication Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 8:50, Officer Eric Crosby was dispatched to the report of an intoxicated person in the 700 block of Medical Parkway, the Baylor Scott and White Hospital. After further investigation, it was determined that Eugene John Miller, 44 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked for Public Intoxication.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESCINDS BURN BAN
Washington County has lifted its burn ban. The ban was rescinded at noon today (Monday) after, according to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, nine of the ten county fire chiefs were in favor of doing so. The decision to remove the burn ban follows good rains received recently. That includes...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Saturday in separate incidents on assault charges. Brenham police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 2200 block of South Market Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon completing the investigation, Juan Jose Hernandez Jr. 36 of Richmond, was placed into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and making a Terroristic Threat. Hernandez was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR REFUSING TO LEAVE
One person was arrested Sunday after he refused to leave a location. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 12:10, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer was dispatched to the 200 Block of Highway 290 East, in reference to a Criminal Trespass. During the investigation David Dallmeyer, 64 of Brenham, refused to leave the location and was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
fox26houston.com
Missing Fort Bend County boy Shaquan Burns, 13, last seen in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - Authorities in Fort Bend County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy. Shaquan Burns was last seen Sunday in Richmond. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured in his photograph and black shoes. He was carrying a brown backpack.
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER PURCHASING POWER RECEPTACLES FOR EMS VEHICLES
Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to consider using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase power receptacles for the fleet of vehicles in the EMS department. The court will potentially authorize the installation of Kussmaul Auto Eject shore power receptacles in all of the vehicles for EMS, a...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
mocomotive.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot…
kwhi.com
HUNTER’S WIFE WEEKEND SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN CALDWELL
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual Hunter’s Wife Weekend. Anyone not headed to the deer lease can visit downtown Caldwell on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating businesses will offer wine and snack samples along with sales to kick off holiday shopping.
Amber Alert ends with death of child and suspect near Houston
A year-old baby died in a Houston-area hospital after she was abducted by her father in Rosenberg last night. An Amber Alert was activated to help find Leylani Ordonez who was believed to be with her father Alexander Ordonez
kwhi.com
LT. COL. WILLIAM ‘RUSTY’ WEEDMAN TO SPEAK AT WASHINGTON CO. VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
Lieutenant Colonel William “Rusty” Weedman will be the Washington County Veterans Association’s featured speaker at its annual Veterans Day program. Weedman, who is currently assigned as the J4, Chief of Logistics for the Texas Military Department in Austin, will speak at Friday’s program at the American Legion Hall at Fireman’s Park in Brenham. The program starts at 11 a.m.
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
kwhi.com
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: 4x5 round bales of KR Blue Stem hay, net wrapped, (24) roll truckload delivered to within 10 mi. of Chappell Hill, you furnish tractor w/ front end loader to unload at your place $2995 ($500 deposit) – 713-870-7272 or shatzee10@hotmail.com.
KRGV
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
springhappenings.com
Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night
HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight...
Comments / 0