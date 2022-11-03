ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH PUBLIC INTOXICATION

A Brenham man was charged with Public Intoxication Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 8:50, Officer Eric Crosby was dispatched to the report of an intoxicated person in the 700 block of Medical Parkway, the Baylor Scott and White Hospital. After further investigation, it was determined that Eugene John Miller, 44 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked for Public Intoxication.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESCINDS BURN BAN

Washington County has lifted its burn ban. The ban was rescinded at noon today (Monday) after, according to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, nine of the ten county fire chiefs were in favor of doing so. The decision to remove the burn ban follows good rains received recently. That includes...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Two people were arrested Saturday in separate incidents on assault charges. Brenham police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 2200 block of South Market Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon completing the investigation, Juan Jose Hernandez Jr. 36 of Richmond, was placed into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and making a Terroristic Threat. Hernandez was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR REFUSING TO LEAVE

One person was arrested Sunday after he refused to leave a location. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 12:10, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer was dispatched to the 200 Block of Highway 290 East, in reference to a Criminal Trespass. During the investigation David Dallmeyer, 64 of Brenham, refused to leave the location and was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com

ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
AUSTIN, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HUNTER’S WIFE WEEKEND SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN CALDWELL

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual Hunter’s Wife Weekend. Anyone not headed to the deer lease can visit downtown Caldwell on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating businesses will offer wine and snack samples along with sales to kick off holiday shopping.
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

LT. COL. WILLIAM ‘RUSTY’ WEEDMAN TO SPEAK AT WASHINGTON CO. VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

Lieutenant Colonel William “Rusty” Weedman will be the Washington County Veterans Association’s featured speaker at its annual Veterans Day program. Weedman, who is currently assigned as the J4, Chief of Logistics for the Texas Military Department in Austin, will speak at Friday’s program at the American Legion Hall at Fireman’s Park in Brenham. The program starts at 11 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
actionnews5.com

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

MONDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: 4x5 round bales of KR Blue Stem hay, net wrapped, (24) roll truckload delivered to within 10 mi. of Chappell Hill, you furnish tractor w/ front end loader to unload at your place $2995 ($500 deposit) – 713-870-7272 or shatzee10@hotmail.com.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KRGV

20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
springhappenings.com

Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy