ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 74

Richard Riley
4d ago

you mean the spellchecker is working properly, editing her garbled nonsense?

Reply(2)
28
riders on the storm
4d ago

a couple years ago she couldn't operate a garbage disposal.

Reply(6)
26
Scott Stoner
4d ago

she needs to be canceled in this country. dumb as a rock

Reply
21
Related
HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
CBS News

CBS News

568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy