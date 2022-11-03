ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
No Testimony Heard In Pike County Massacre Trial Friday

Jurors in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner the Fourth were sent home yesterday without hearing any testimony. Pike County Attorney Rob Junk wasn't able to participate in proceedings because of illness. Testimony is expected to continue Monday. Wagner is charged for his suspected role in the 2016...
Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia. According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
Customers asked to conserve water

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The city of Kenova is asking residents to conserve water sparingly to help maintain tank levels during a system-wide boil water advisory. Affected customers live in Kenova city limits and Barger Hill as well as along U.S. Route 52/Tulsa Highway, State Route 75, Spring Valley Drive, Docks Creek Road and all surrounding areas.
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case

The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why

CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
Amber Alert canceled, missing eastern Kentucky child located

UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a missing eastern Kentucky child has been canceled. According to police, the child and the suspect were found in Columbus Ohio. An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted this morning in eastern Kentucky. According to police, they say Johnny Kirk, 25,...
