Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
No Testimony Heard In Pike County Massacre Trial Friday
Jurors in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner the Fourth were sent home yesterday without hearing any testimony. Pike County Attorney Rob Junk wasn't able to participate in proceedings because of illness. Testimony is expected to continue Monday. Wagner is charged for his suspected role in the 2016...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia. According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
Customers asked to conserve water
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The city of Kenova is asking residents to conserve water sparingly to help maintain tank levels during a system-wide boil water advisory. Affected customers live in Kenova city limits and Barger Hill as well as along U.S. Route 52/Tulsa Highway, State Route 75, Spring Valley Drive, Docks Creek Road and all surrounding areas.
‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 61-year-old Randy Courtney of Pikeville died on Oct. 30. On Saturday, folks from across the region gathered at Pike County Central High School to pay their respects before he was laid to rest. Courtney was a former member of the Pikeville Fire Department, founding member and...
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case
The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
MARTIN COUNTY GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN CHARGES OF STRANGULATION, DRUGS, ASSAULT OF DEPUTY
INEZ, KY. — A Martin County grand jury issued numerous indictments on November 4, 2022. Among the charges are Christopher Marcum and Adam Maynard both being charged with assault in the third degree by attempting to assault Deputy David Adams with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, while acting in the capacity of his office.
Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why
CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
Amber Alert canceled, missing eastern Kentucky child located
UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a missing eastern Kentucky child has been canceled. According to police, the child and the suspect were found in Columbus Ohio. An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted this morning in eastern Kentucky. According to police, they say Johnny Kirk, 25,...
Man on house arrest in West Virginia back in jail for going to strangulation victim’s house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
