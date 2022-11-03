Read full article on original website
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
Illinois senator urges residents to apply for FEMA flood aid
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and emergency agencies held a press conference at a FEMA disaster recovery center to encourage more homeowners to apply for flood relief before the deadline next month.
City of Wentzville opens multi-million-dollar recreation center
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The City of Wentzville is celebrating Monday after the grand opening of a multi-million-dollar recreation center. Mayor Nick Guccione said the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94,000 square feet and he hopes it is a place where everyone can come together. “In a third-party...
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
'I hope you can find a parking spot': St. Charles Co. absentee turnout surpasses 2018 midterms
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Turning into the St. Charles County Election Office Monday during the lunch rush, Carolyn Hanneken joked about the crowds. "I hope you can find a parking spot," she said. From her car, Judith Mullins scanned the line at the front door saying "it went from...
auroraadvertiser.net
St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
Firefighters fighting bush fire at Route 66 State Park
EUREKA, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a bush fire at Route 66 State Park in Eureka, Missouri. The bush fire started this morning and burned 30 acres in the park, according to Deputy Chief William Stamberger with the Eureka Fire Protection District. The fire was put out but later...
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
'We want to move forward': Dutchtown community groups implement camera network
ST. LOUIS — Long-time residents of one St. Louis neighborhood are focused on changing the narrative of the streets they call home. Like many areas around the city right now, Dutchtown is no stranger to crime. That's why community groups have started a new program, with hopes that it...
DEA St. Louis Division seizes record amount of fentanyl in 2022
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced Monday morning that it broke its fentanyl seizure record in 2022 with more than 670 pounds of the opioid seized in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois. According to a DEA press release, that is a...
Justice Department to monitor voting rights in Missouri, 23 other states
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Man killed in crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County Monday afternoon. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 12:26 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive.
Daylight Saving switch means an extra hour of work for some local first responders
Daylight Saving Time ends overnight, and that means a lot of us will be enjoying an extra hour of sleep. But that's not necessarily the case for our first responders.
St. Louis County, community partners hope for a continued future with Emerson Electric
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — City leaders and community partners across the St. Louis region are working on ways to continue a relationship with Emerson Electric now that the manufacturer has announced plans to move its headquarters out of Ferguson, Missouri. The manufacturing giant, which creates automation products and...
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
St. Louis judge orders destruction of evidence at lab 'drowning in drugs'
ST. LOUIS — Police leaders are accusing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of allowing drug evidence and unclaimed property to pile up, and now a judge has ordered evidence from nearly 7,000 drug cases be destroyed to eliminate the health risk it poses to crime lab workers. Judge...
WAND TV
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
UMSL 'shocked and disappointed' St. Louis County didn't give it $10M for workforce district
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the University of Missouri-St. Louis said the school is "shocked and disappointed" that St. Louis County did not ultimately provide $10 million in federal funds for a planned business and workforce district on its campus. The County Council late last month chose projects...
5 On Your Side
