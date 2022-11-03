ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Record-breaking Hunga Tonga volcanic plume might have warmed Earth's climate

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450HVV_0ixmPwhp00

The Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption that sent shockwaves through Earth in January 2022 generated the highest volcanic cloud since at least the Krakatoa eruption of 1883, a new study reports. And the amount of water the volcano injected into Earth's atmosphere may have warmed the planet's climate.

The volcanic eruption that tore apart the Polynesian island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai on Jan.15 was a disaster locally, but it has also proved to be a scientific gift that keeps on giving. The previously unassuming underwater volcano in a remote region of the southern Pacific Ocean exploded with unprecedented force in full view of three weather satellites. These satellites allowed scientists all over the world to observe the mind-boggling explosion in real time and study its aftermath in unprecedented detail.

Among the researchers captivated by the mushroom of water vapor and mineral ash that burst toward the sky on that fateful Sunday evening was Simon Proud, an Earth observation scientist at the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and the University of Oxford in the U.K.

Related: Huge Tonga volcanic eruption spawned record-breaking winds at the edge of space

Proud, the lead author of a new study analyzing the plume, quickly realized that the Hunga Tonga eruption was quite out of the ordinary. For example, temperature measurements returned by  Earth-observation satellites suggested that the volcanic cloud must have reached an unprecedented altitude.

"When [the cloud] was developing, we were looking at the temperatures based on the satellite data," Proud told Space.com. "It went through the troposphere, where the temperature decreases with height, and then it kept getting cooler even though the atmosphere around it should have been getting warmer."

Scientists usually estimate the altitude of atmospheric phenomena by measuring their temperature using satellite-borne infrared sensors and comparing these measurements with the temperature of the surrounding atmosphere. In the troposphere, the layer of Earth's atmosphere closest to the planet's surface, temperature falls with altitude following known rules of physics. But these rules no longer apply in the stratosphere, the atmospheric layer that extends from 9 miles to 30 miles (15 to 50 kilometers) of altitude, where the ozone layer absorbs the ultraviolet radiation streaming from the sun , forcing temperatures upward. Since the temperature of the Hunga Tonga cloud kept falling, Proud realized that estimating the altitude accurately would require a more ingenious approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMHYB_0ixmPwhp00

A color-coded map of the Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption height, created by fusing data from three weather satellites. (Image credit: Simeon Schmauß / JMA / NOAA / KMA)

Because three different weather satellites observed the eruption from three different positions in geostationary orbit, an orbit at roughly 22,000 miles (36,000 km) high where objects appear suspended above a fixed spot on Earth, Proud managed to calculate the altitude of the top of the cloud using a method known as parallax .

Parallax allows researchers to calculate the distance to an object using the apparent distances as observed from at least two different locations. It is commonly used to calculate distances of stars , and Proud previously used it to calculate the altitude of the Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013.

"We were really lucky that we had the area covered with three satellites," Proud said. "[The calculation] produced really nice results; it worked very well for such a high volcano. We've never seen everything this high before."

The calculation revealed that the Hunga Tonga cloud burst not only through the troposphere but also ascended through the entire stratosphere, only plateauing at the altitude of 35 miles (57 km), way into the freezing and dry layer known as the mesosphere. This makes the Hunga Tonga volcanic cloud the highest ever observed and most likely the highest in over a century.

"The last [volcanic eruption] that could have reached this height was Krakatoa in 1883," said Proud. "There have been some more recent [eruptions] such as [the 1991 eruption of] Mount Pinatubo, and we think we underestimated the height of those, but not to the same extent."

Ash from the Mount Pinatubo eruption was detected at altitudes of nearly 25 miles (40 km ). Proud believes that if better satellites were in orbit at that time, traces of the cloud would have been seen even 6 miles (10 km) higher, but still short of Hunga Tonga's 35 miles.

The Pinatubo ash in the stratosphere cooled the Earth's climate by 1 degree Fahrenheit (0.6 degrees Celsius) due to the presence of sulfur dioxide in the volcanic material. Sulfur dioxide reflects radiation and is frequently studied as part of potential geoengineering interventions designed to slow down climate change .

When Hunga Tonga  exploded, scientists thought the eruption could trigger a similar effect (which was, in the case of Pinatubo, observable for two years). Subsequent measurements, however, revealed that the Hunga Tonga cloud contained only about 2% of the sulfur dioxide generated by Pinatubo, not enough to affect the climate in any measurable way. Proud, however, says that the amount of water sprayed by the explosion into the stratosphere may actually warm the climate.

"This volcano put a lot of water into the stratosphere and also some into the mesosphere," Proud said. "Water in the stratosphere generally warms Earth's surface. So this could actually contribute to some surface level warming of Earth over the next few years. We have very good temperature data for the lower atmosphere, so that's something we should be able to figure out quite quickly."

A study published earlier this year found that Hunga Tonga injected an equivalent of 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools into Earth's atmosphere , potentially increasing the amount of water vapor in the stratosphere by 5%.

The effects on the mesosphere, Proud said, may be more subtle and come with some rather intriguing side effects.

"Mesosphere is usually the driest layer of the atmosphere, and putting extra water up there could mean that we get more polar mesospheric clouds," Proud said. "These clouds are becoming more common anyway, probably due to climate change, so I want to look at satellite data and see whether I can see an increase after this eruption."

Related stories:

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

Newborn volcanic island spotted from space (satellite photo)

Astronaut spots ash clouds from Tonga volcano eruption from space (photos)

Polar mesospheric clouds, also known as noctilucent clouds for their ability to glow at night, form during summer months above the polar regions at altitudes of 47 miles to 53 miles (76 to 85 km). These clouds frequently popped up following space shuttle launches , which emitted huge amounts of water vapor in their rocket exhaust.

The mesosphere, Proud said, is rather unexplored as it is too low for satellites to fly through but too high for balloons to reach. The Hunga Tonga eruption may therefore present a unique incentive for scientists to look at the chemical processes unfolding in this region.

Researchers are by no means done with the Hunga Tonga eruption. Many questions remain unanswered, including its exact effect on Earth's climate and the reason why it exploded with such force after centuries of lukewarm activity.

The new study was published online in the journal Science today (Nov. 3).

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 2

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
msn.com

Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before

It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
The Independent

When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
HAWAII STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Space.com

Space.com

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy