q13fox.com

Tracking the storm: Rain pummels North Sound

Good Day Seattle has declared the first weather alert day in the Puget Sound region for wide spread heavy rainfall, which is a recipe for flooding - especially in areas that were scarred by summer wildfires. Chynna Greene is live in Mount Vernon with a closer look at the morning rainfall and rising water levels in the Skagit River.
SEATTLE, WA
Wind damage, river floods and heavy mountain snow Saturday

Powerful winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across Western Washington Friday night into early Saturday morning. Thankfully, the worst of the winds is over. However, river flooding and mountain snow will remain a concern today. A Wind Advisory expired at noon for western Snohomish County, Whidbey...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Wet & windy conditions settle down to showery and breezy Saturday.

Seattle - Widespread rain and wind made for an interesting day for many communities. These conditions are all thanks to a powerful "Atmospheric River" sending subtropical moisture and warmth into the Northwest. Highs Friday landing above average by a couple degrees with 57 at the airport. This Fall storm not...

