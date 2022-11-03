Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
Strong atmospheric river brings flooding rains, strong winds to Pacific Northwest
November is the heart of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, and this year storms are right on cue. A strong atmospheric river is pouring several inches of rain across Washington and parts of Oregon, threatening to send several rivers over their banks and bring damaging winds. As much...
DNR to study impact on debris flows in Bolt Creek Fire burn area after heavy rainfall
GROTTO, Wash. - Despite the driving rain and high winds, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews set out to install rain gauges Friday in the area of the Bolt Creek Fire. The instruments will help scientists with some groundbreaking research into how much rain will trigger debris slides in burn areas in the Pacific Northwest.
Tracking wind damage after severe storm in Puget Sound
FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling is live in Lake Stevens where an overnight windstorm caused thousands of power outages - bringing down trees and powerlines. A lot of communities in Snohomish County are waking up without power Saturday morning.
Tracking the storm: Rain pummels North Sound
Good Day Seattle has declared the first weather alert day in the Puget Sound region for wide spread heavy rainfall, which is a recipe for flooding - especially in areas that were scarred by summer wildfires. Chynna Greene is live in Mount Vernon with a closer look at the morning rainfall and rising water levels in the Skagit River.
Wind damage, river floods and heavy mountain snow Saturday
Powerful winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across Western Washington Friday night into early Saturday morning. Thankfully, the worst of the winds is over. However, river flooding and mountain snow will remain a concern today. A Wind Advisory expired at noon for western Snohomish County, Whidbey...
Wet & windy conditions settle down to showery and breezy Saturday.
Seattle - Widespread rain and wind made for an interesting day for many communities. These conditions are all thanks to a powerful "Atmospheric River" sending subtropical moisture and warmth into the Northwest. Highs Friday landing above average by a couple degrees with 57 at the airport. This Fall storm not...
