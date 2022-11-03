Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms in Atlantic; South Florida in Cone of Concern
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning as the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and could be the next system to impact the state. The National Hurricane Center reports the system has winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 14 mph while sitting hundreds of miles east of the Bahamas. The area is expected to move more to the northwest and could intensify in the coming days.
NBC Miami
South Korean Miners Lived on Coffee, Water While Trapped in Shaft for 9 Days
Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the...
NBC Miami
Sinking Pacific Island Nation Issues Historic Call for Treaty to Phase Out Fossil Fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
See stunning photos of the last total lunar eclipse until 2025
A total lunar eclipse took place early Tuesday on Election Day. This occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth, NASA says.
10 stunning images of the lunar eclipse known as the Beaver Blood Moon eclipse
On Tuesday, before Election Day in the United States, there was an unbelievable spectacle people could see around the world: A lunar eclipse. Here in the U.S., it was the first Election Day eclipse ever, and we’ll get the next one in … 372 years. It was also...
Cop27 news – live: Pacific islands call for global tax to mitigate climate disasters
Small island nations suffering the brunt of climate change have called on Big Oil to pay for mounting damage from ocean storms and sea-level rise, Antigua’s prime minister told delegates at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt today.The comments by Gaston Browne kicked off the second day of speeches from heads of state and government at the two-week conference in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits,” Browne said, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.“It is about time that these...
