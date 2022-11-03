ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms in Atlantic; South Florida in Cone of Concern

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning as the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and could be the next system to impact the state. The National Hurricane Center reports the system has winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 14 mph while sitting hundreds of miles east of the Bahamas. The area is expected to move more to the northwest and could intensify in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

South Korean Miners Lived on Coffee, Water While Trapped in Shaft for 9 Days

Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the...
The Independent

Cop27 news – live: Pacific islands call for global tax to mitigate climate disasters

Small island nations suffering the brunt of climate change have called on Big Oil to pay for mounting damage from ocean storms and sea-level rise, Antigua’s prime minister told delegates at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt today.The comments by Gaston Browne kicked off the second day of speeches from heads of state and government at the two-week conference in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits,” Browne said, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.“It is about time that these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy