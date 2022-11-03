Your Santa Ana Advertising Partner

Focus Media Group is excited to offer high-quality media assets and marketing opportunities through street-level billboards to the local business community in Santa Ana. Street-level billboards are very cost efficient – less expensive than television, radio, or the newspaper, and are always visible – 365 days per year, 24 hours a day. Exclusive advertising discounts apply to all local Santa Ana businesses.

Focus Media Group services include production, printing and affixing posters to display panels strategically located to target high vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Locations of stand-alone advertising kiosks have been carefully selected to target vehicles and pedestrians near supermarkets, malls, movie theaters, music stores, tourist attractions, and much more. For advertising details, contact Michael Culver at (714) 441-1300, mculver@focuamediagroupinc.com or visit www.focusgroupinc.com.