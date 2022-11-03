France starting fresh Ntamack and Baille against Wallabies

PARIS (AP) — France is starting flyhalf Romain Ntamack and prop Cyril Baille against Australia on Saturday despite them playing limited rugby this season.

Ntamack hasn’t played in eight weeks because of an ankle injury.

Baille made his first appearance of the season off the bench for Toulouse last weekend.

But they have done enough in training to start at the Stade de France.

Paul Willemse’s sore thigh has allowed Thibaud Flament to fill out the second row beside Cameron Woki, while Charles Ollivon retained the No. 7 jersey after leading France in July in the two-test series win in Japan. He missed the Six Nations while injured.

Thomas Ramos was at fullback after Melvyn Jaminet was sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Wallabies are giving a first test start for fullback Jock Campbell.

Tom Banks had an ankle niggle after the 16-15 win over Scotland last weekend, when Campbell came off the bench and made his test debut.

“He’s a really smart footballer with a really good skill set,” Australia coach Dave Rennie said of Campbell.

“He’s had to work hard for his opportunity. He’s 27 so he’s quite mature so we reckon he’s ready to go.”

He’s among four changes to the Wallabies.

Taniela Tupou was at tighthead for a concussed Allan Alaalatoa in the only change among the forwards.

Nic White was starting at scrumhalf after backing up Tate McDermott last weekend, and Lalakai Foketi was the inside center, pushing Hunter Paisami to the reserves.

The reserves have been boosted with forwards Tom Robertson and Will Skelton, and backs Jake Gordon and Reece Hodge.

___

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Killian Geraci, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Mathieu Jalibert.

Australia: Jock Campbell, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Tom Wright, Bernard Foley, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, James Slipper (captain). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Matt Gibbon, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Hunter Paisami, Reece Hodge.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports