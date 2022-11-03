U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has drilled a successful exploration well on Block 15 offshore Angola. Agência Nacional de Petróleo Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) said that this was the 18th well in around twenty years of operation. The Bavuca Sul-1 is expected to produce 40,000 barrels per day of oil. The last exploration success on the block was Bavuca, which Exxon discovered back in 2004.

