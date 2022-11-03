Read full article on original website
Related
GE, Shell To Decarbonize LNG Using Hydrogen
GE Gas Power and Shell will pursue pathways to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell's LNG supply projects around the world. — GE Gas Power and Shell will pursue pathways to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell’s LNG supply projects around the world. GE said that, with global...
Equinor And Hitachi To Accelerate Energy Transition
Equinor will collaborate with Hitachi on electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives worldwide. Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has signed a strategic collaboration with Hitachi Energy to collaborate on electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives worldwide. The agreement underlines both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition...
Oil Falls as China Sticks with Covid Restrictions
Oil slumped as China’s continued adherence to its Covid-Zero policy dampened hopes of a demand rebound. West Texas Intermediate remained little changed near $92 after a day of volatile trading. Most commodities dropped Monday as China signaled a continuation of its Covid-Zero policy. Tight fuel supplies and a weakening dollar contained the drop, at one point propelling Brent above $99 a barrel to its highest intraday since the end of August.
Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. Operations at the field were halted following an...
Countries Set To Bolster Global Methane Pledge At COP27
At the UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, about 40 countries are set to outline their plans for cutting methane emissions. The EU and US put methane on the map at COP26 in Glasgow — declaring the potent greenhouse gas a threat to Paris Agreement temperature goals and insisting emissions of it must be slashed 30% by 2030.
Czechs Helping Budget With Windfall Tax On Energy Firms, Banks
The Czech Republic imposed its first windfall tax on some of the biggest businesses to help finance energy subsidies without boosting government borrowing. — The Czech Republic imposed its first windfall tax on some of the biggest businesses to help finance energy subsidies without boosting government borrowing. Lawmakers on...
Crystal Amber Interested In Accepting Bid For Hurricane Energy
Hurricane Energy's board has rejected an indicative bid for the company's share capital, but Crystal Amber is thinking differently. — UK’s oil and gas company, Hurricane Energy, has advised its shareholders not to accept an indicative offer for the entire issued share capital of the company. However, Crystal...
ExxonMobil Makes First Angolan Discovery In 18 Years
U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has drilled a successful exploration well on Block 15 offshore Angola. Agência Nacional de Petróleo Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) said that this was the 18th well in around twenty years of operation. The Bavuca Sul-1 is expected to produce 40,000 barrels per day of oil. The last exploration success on the block was Bavuca, which Exxon discovered back in 2004.
Neptune Energy Spuds Norwegian Sea Prospect
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has started drilling of the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. Neptune Energy said that the exploration well, designated 6407/8-8 S, was being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The Calypso prospect is...
Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
Russia sent its second-ever crude oil shipment east through the Arctic Circle toward China, a route that could give the country a faster way to buyers in Asia. Russia sent its second-ever crude oil shipment east through the Arctic Circle toward China, a route that could one day give the country a faster way to buyers in Asia.
Energean Makes Another Gas Discovery Off Israel
Energean has made a commercial gas discovery at the Zeus prospect in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Israel. — Oil and gas company Energean has made a commercial gas discovery at the Zeus prospect in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Israel. Energean said that, aside from the discovery, it upgraded contingent...
OPEC+ Cuts Could Bring On $100 Crude
Oil's rise toward $100 a barrel is exposing some of the risks in OPEC+'s controversial production cuts. — Oil’s rise toward $100 a barrel is exposing some of the risks in OPEC+’s controversial production cuts. For about a month, the group’s decision appeared to fulfill its stated...
Diamond Offshore Scores Drilling Deal Worth $429 Million
Diamond Offshore has received a contract for a new drilling program with Petrobras in Brazil worth $429 million. — Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has received a notification of award of a new drilling program with Petrobras in Brazil. Diamond Offshore said that the soon-to-be-signed four-year contract was for the...
