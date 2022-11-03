The 5 Jewelry Trends for Winter 2022-2023 Prove More is More

When you think of prepping your winter wardrobe, jewelry probably doesn't rank very high on your to-buy list. You first start with the practical essentials—the puffer jackets , the snow boots, the ultra-cozy cashmere sweaters . And while a classic charm necklace might not protect you from a blistering wind chill, it sure can set your heart aflame and feed your soul. As Rachel Zoe , renowned stylist and fashion designer, puts it, "At the end of the day, jewelry is a way to express your personality and uniqueness. And during the winter months, even if you’re just wearing a chunky sweater, adding a stack of different hoops or studs elevates the look."

The jewelry trends for winter 2022-2023 epitomize this theme of adding baubles and gems to your lineup, purely for fun and frivolity's sake. You'll notice this season's leading styles feel like a continuation of fall's jewelry trends , only in more dramatic and unabashedly maximalist forms. The bangles you saw on the autumn runways remain prevalent, although they're worn in exaggerated stacks of clashing metallics and vibrant colors. Pearls prevail as a leading trend, too, albeit this season's iterations are a far cry from the subtle strands and necklaces you're familiar with: Think dramatic, asymmetrical drop earrings and, as seen on Oscar de la Renta, tops made of entirely of the freshwater gem in a jewelry-meets-clothing approach to accessorizing.

Ahead the five jewelry styles topping winter 2022-2023's trend reports, more insight from Zoe, and an edit of pieces to shop.

Stacked Sleeves

"My absolute favorite jewelry trend for the winter 2023 season is maximizing bracelets," Zoe shares. "We saw this year that cuffs and bangles were a huge trend, so why not roll that trend into next season by layering and stacking your bracelets? I mix the ones with and without diamonds to add dimension to my stack because more is more here, so excess is encouraged," details the stylist. Consider piling on colorful bangels á la Rosie Assoulin or mix rainbow hues with metallics Chanel and Etro exhibited.

(Image credit: Rosie Assoulin, Chanel, Etro)

Soko Sana Horn Cuff Bracelet

Alison Lou Amour Enamel & 14kt Gold Cuff

seree Marble Jade Stone Bangle

The Great Choker Revival

Oh, hello again, old friend. For winter 2022-2023, we welcome the resurgence of choker necklaces, a staple style you're likely intimately familiar with due to their popularity throughout the 1990s. According to designers at Valentino, Khaite, and Gucci, this season's take on the style manifests in sculptural, metallic forms and is given a punk attitude through sharp studs and grommets.

(Image credit: Valentino, Gucci, Khaite)

Lady Grey Gemini Necklace

Kasun Lost Pilgrim Gold Choker Necklace

Vitaly Frenzy Necklace

Symmetry Is Overrated

Forget perfection—dabble with subtle chaos this winter by opting for asymmetrical earrings or, as seen on Dior's runway, wearing just one of the pair. Chloé and Erdem opted for a more extreme approach by teaming low-hanging drop earrings with studs and slightly dangling pearl pieces.

(Image credit: Chloé, Dior, Erdem)

Culta Gaia Mini Earring

Otiumberg 9kt Yellow Gold Single Drop Earring

MM6 Maison Margiela Silver Asymmetric Drop Earrings

Statement Pendant

"I love a statement pendant necklace , and I’m so excited to see this as a trend" gushes Zoe, pointing to Resort 2023 showings from the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, and Maria McManus. Come winter, the stylist will be wearing the Lace Flower Medallion by Oscar Massin. "When I wear this style, I either like to pair it with a plunging necklace or a much higher neckline, rather than something in between. This really allows the pendant to pop in your styling."

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Maria McManus)

Oscar Massin Lace Flower 18K Yellow Gold & Latitude™ Lab-Grown Diamond Small Pendant Necklace





Elsa Peretti Teardrop Pendant

Chan Luu Charm Necklace

All Eyes on the Accessories

"Another trend that I love for this season is jewelry on or as clothing," shares Zoe, adding that the "embellishments on some of the runway looks have been spectacular!" Look to Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli, where bauble necklaces and blinged-out bracelets were as big of sartorial players as the clothing itself. Oscar de la Renta, too, showed an enthusiastic interest in over-the-top accessorizing with garments constructed solely out of excess strands of pearls and shimmering chains.

"This isn’t always a practical trend for the average consumer, but a great way to implement this into your everyday look is by wearing your jewelry over clothes. Necklaces over high-neck tops, bracelets over your sleeves rather than under—this allows for the jewelry to really pop," the stylist offers.

(Image credit: Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli)

Sylvia Toledano Bubble Necklace

Jennifer Behr Alaire Swarovski Crystal Drop Earrings

Gorjana Brooklyn Statement Bracelet

Meet the Expert

Rachel ZoeCo-CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., CURATEUR, Rachel Zoe Collection and The Zoe Report, Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures

Rachel Zoe is an influential entrepreneur, global fashion authority, media personality, venture capitalist, and philanthropist renowned for her ability to inspire and transform. After achieving the highest recognition as a globally in-demand stylist, Zoe’s career catapulted to include an eponymous Bravo show, two New York Times bestselling books, and an online style destination where she currently serves as Editor-at-Large, plus an ever-growing list of philanthropic efforts and brand collaborations. In her role as Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures, Zoe serves as an active and engaged investor and advisor to an esteemed portfolio of brands. Among her latest endeavors, Zoe launched her new podcast, Climbing in Heels, as well as her shopping community, CURATEUR, which offers women from all over access to her world of curated style.