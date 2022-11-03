Mid-South food pantry seeks donations as prices continue to jump

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A Mid-South food pantry serving the elderly and school kids is calling for donations as the cost of food continues to skyrocket.

FOX13 looked at what the organization needs and where it is hurting the most.

The big thing the Care Now Food Pantry needs are canned goods. They run short on these all-around.

Rolanda Lester has run the pantry in Holly Springs for the last four years. In the past year, she said that she has seen a spike in needs.

While she’s been able to get other donations, canned goods have not been as easy.

”So our canned goods are going out the door really fast,” Lester said. “We can use all of the canned goods we can get.”

Those canned goods go to the Pantry’s backpack program. They go to school kids who can’t otherwise get a meal at home.

”We have more students signed up for our backpack program now, which we send food home on the weekends to help children out,” Lester said.

Lester said that the pantry is trying to fill an increasing need across the board from school kids to the elderly, and she doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

”There is a huge need for canned goods,” she said. “We are running low on canned goods, of course, and especially with us starting a program for the elderly that has taken its toll on us because we still open the pantry on a regular basis to serve people, so now it’s double,” Lester said.

And nearly empty shelves where they need to be full aren’t helping.

To make a donation to the Care Now Food Pantry, call 662-544-1027 or e-mail CARENOW1975@gmail.com.