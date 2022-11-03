Gators Center Target Rueben Chinyelu Releases Top 5

Florida international center target Rueben Chinyelu includes the Gators in his top five schools.

One of the top international prospects in the 2023 cycle, center Rueben Chinyelu has cut his list of offers down to a top five, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports .

The NBA Academy (Africa) prospect included the Gators alongside Tennessee, Washington State, Rutgers and Santa Clara — the schools he’s visited — to continue forward in consideration for his services.

His commitment decision is expected soon, although there is no set date.

Florida is currently considered a strong contender having hosted Chinyelu for an official visit September 15-17 .

Todd Golden has a history of recruiting at the international level dating back to his time as a head coach at San Francisco. That fact was on display in his first offseason with Florida as he pulled in German center Aleks Szymczyk to plug a thin front court.

Golden hopes to once again capitalize on the plentiful international well for a big man in the 2023 cycle. Chinyelu, who has drawn comparisons to Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe when Tshiebwe was in the recruitment phase of his career, would provide a legitimate plug to the Gators lineup when Colin Castleton inevitably moves on from the program after the 2022-23 season.

Chinyelu’s explosiveness around the basket pared with his 6-foot-11 frame and 7-foot-8 wingspan makes him impressively high-upside prospect with little signs of bust potential when he arrives at the college level.

