Elkins, WV

Davis & Elkins receives funds to assist West Virginia Veterans with higher education

By Heather Hale
 4 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Joe Manchin (D) announced $998,262 to help strengthen students’ math and science skills, and assist veterans in post secondary academic development in West Virginia.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Veterans Upward Bound Program and Upward Bound Math and Science Program.

“This program has been in existence here at Davis & Elkins since 1990, and without it, it’s just another program for veterans that wouldn’t exist,” Steve Belan, Davis & Elkins College Veterans Upward Bound interim director. “And so since we’ve been around for over 30 years, I think it would be dearly missed, you know, we serve 163 veterans a year is what we’re funded to serve, so those vets would not have those services available to them.”

Davis & Elkins College houses the only Veterans Upward Bound program in West Virginia. Veterans in the state can receive assistance from the program to attend schools all around the world. To inquire about the program, call Belan at (304) 637-1322, or visit their website .

Academic advisors throughout the state are available for veterans in the program to receive assistance, like with their GI bill, while trying to pursue higher education. Those who would like to participate in the program must be able to provide their discharge papers.

“Upward Bound Programs support West Virginia students as they pursue higher education degrees, from providing affordable summer housing to funding college preparatory classes. The funding announced today will assist West Virginia Veterans at Davis & Elkins College through academic instruction, counseling, tutoring and more, as well as help strengthen math and science skills for students across the Mountain State,” said Manchin, “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding.”

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy, and Davis & Elkins College were awarded funds from the Upward Bound Programs.

Individual awards:

Veterans Upward Bound Program:

· $423,188 – Davis & Elkins College

Upward Bound Math & Science Program:

· $287,537 – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Veterans at Davis & Elkins College will receive assistance with instruction, counseling, tutoring and more.

“Our veterans have given so much for our country, and we owe it to them to provide them with the necessary resources to support their pursuit of higher learning. This funding will help do just that, while also providing a boost for our youth in their math and science education,” said Senator Capito, “As a former college guidance counselor and throughout my career in public service, I have seen first-hand how Upward Bound and other TRIO programs positively impact students in West Virginia.”

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

