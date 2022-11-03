ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kfdi.com

Wichita school board approves boundary change for Southeast High School

The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a boundary change for Southeast High School that will move some students into the district for Heights High School. The change will be effective for the 2023-24 school year. The move is being made to address overcrowding at Southeast, with...
WICHITA, KS
wichitaliberty.org

Wichita employment situation, September 2022

For the Wichita metropolitan area in September 2022, the unemployment rate was unchanged, while the labor force and the number of jobs fell slightly from the previous month. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, shows a mostly unchanged employment situation in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area for September 2022.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home

TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita

Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Three injured in downtown Wichita crash

An intersection in downtown Wichita was closed to traffic Monday morning after a traffic accident that injured three people. The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Broadway and English. Crews reported two people pinned in the wreckage. One person was seriously injuries, another had possible serious injuries and...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run

Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County Election Office Provides Midterm Updates

Sedgwick County officials released update midterm election numbers. As of Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office has had around 41,000 ballots cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 General Election. There are roughly 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, which means the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash identified

The motorcycle rider killed in a crash Sunday afternoon is identified as 40-year-old Dennis Bunker, of Wichita. Police were called to the crash on MacArthur, between Meridian and Seneca, around 4 p.m. Bunker was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials say Bunker was riding east when he was hit by a driver turning south into a private drive.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man to pay $15M for national insurance fraud scheme

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren of Wichita, Kansas and his company, Titan Medical Compliance, LLC (“Titan”), in the amount of $15,270,066, for violations of the False Claims Act (“FCA”), according to the United State's Attorney.
WICHITA, KS

Community Policy