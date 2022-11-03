Read full article on original website
Wichita school board approves boundary change for Southeast High School
The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a boundary change for Southeast High School that will move some students into the district for Heights High School. The change will be effective for the 2023-24 school year. The move is being made to address overcrowding at Southeast, with...
Wichita employment situation, September 2022
For the Wichita metropolitan area in September 2022, the unemployment rate was unchanged, while the labor force and the number of jobs fell slightly from the previous month. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, shows a mostly unchanged employment situation in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area for September 2022.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
Three injured in downtown Wichita crash
An intersection in downtown Wichita was closed to traffic Monday morning after a traffic accident that injured three people. The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Broadway and English. Crews reported two people pinned in the wreckage. One person was seriously injuries, another had possible serious injuries and...
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
UPDATED: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run
Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
Sedgwick County Election Office Provides Midterm Updates
Sedgwick County officials released update midterm election numbers. As of Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office has had around 41,000 ballots cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 General Election. There are roughly 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, which means the turnout to date is around 18%.
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
Man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash identified
The motorcycle rider killed in a crash Sunday afternoon is identified as 40-year-old Dennis Bunker, of Wichita. Police were called to the crash on MacArthur, between Meridian and Seneca, around 4 p.m. Bunker was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials say Bunker was riding east when he was hit by a driver turning south into a private drive.
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
A new IV hydration franchise is opening with two sites on either side of Wichita
Lacey and Cody Beard have been Avon franchisees in Wichita for some time, and the two businesses are doing well enough that they don’t have to devote as much time to them, so they began investigating other possible franchises. They’ve settled on Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a medical...
Rural Sedgwick County residents mistakenly given ballots for city elections, official says
“At this time, it is unknown if this will impact the outcome of the contested Colwich City Council contest,” a Sedgwick County spokesperson said.
Kansas mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
Kansas man to pay $15M for national insurance fraud scheme
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren of Wichita, Kansas and his company, Titan Medical Compliance, LLC (“Titan”), in the amount of $15,270,066, for violations of the False Claims Act (“FCA”), according to the United State's Attorney.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Wichita State basketball hosts 5-star recruit Dink Pate, five other prospects on visit
Koch Arena was busy one day before the start of the season, as the Shockers played host to a group of Texas prospects.
