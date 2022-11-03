ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Towns Earn Statewide Recognition for Sustainability Efforts

Deep River and Essex were among 24 towns recognized for their efforts in sustainability by Sustainable CT, a statewide, voluntary certification program that supports sustainability best practices in Connecticut municipalities. Sustainable CT is a non-profit organization guided by leaders from over 200 local governments, non-profit state agencies, businesses, academia, and...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Field Hockey Dominates for Sixth-Straight Shoreline Title

North Branford field hockey took home the Shoreline Conference title for the sixth-consecutive year on Nov. 3 with a 1-0 shutout over Old Saybrook at the Indian River Complex in Clinton. The lone goal was netted by sophomore Riley Cole, coming off the bench to spark the Thunderbirds. The winning goal was assisted by junior Keana Criscuolo.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Holiday Tree Wanted

Officials in Deep River are on the lookout for a holiday tree to brighten up Main Street for the season in advance of the Town’s Vehicle Light Parade and Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 3. In previous years, residents have donated fir trees to be set up outside of...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Nighthawks Notch 35-14 Win Over Hand for Sixth-Straight Victory; Girls’ Swimming Takes Eighth Place at SCC Championship

The North Haven football team hosted Hand for an Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 1 matchup under the Friday night lights on Nov. 4. The Nighthawks notched a 35-14 victory versus the Tigers at North Haven Middle School to improve their overall record to 7-1 to go along with a mark of 4-1 in the division this year. Hand moved to 2-6 overall and is now 1-5 in SCC Tier 1 action with the loss.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0

The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Field Hockey Edged Out by North Branford in Shoreline Final; Boys’ Soccer Loses to Morgan on PKs in Semis

The Old Saybrook field hockey team defeated Valley Regional on penalty shots in the Shoreline Conference Tournament semifinals to advance to the championship game last week. The Rams were edged out by the Thunderbirds by a 1-0 score in the conference final to put their overall record at 12-5-1 as they open play in states this week.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

East Haven Football Takes Loss to Wilbur Cross

The East Haven football team hit the road to play a game against Southern Connecticut Conference opponent Wilbur Cross on Nov. 4. The Yellowjackets took a 32-14 defeat against the Governors at Bowen Field to put their overall record at 2-5 for the season. Wilbur Cross moved to 2-6 on the year with the victory.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Hornets Beat Guilford in SCC Semis Before Losing in Final; Girls’ Soccer, Volleyball Also Take Defeats in SCCs

The Branford field hockey team pulled off an awesome victory versus Guilford in the semifinals of the SCC Tournament to advance to a championship matchup against Cheshire last week. The Hornets took a 2-1 defeat to the Rams in the SCC final and are sporting an overall record of 12-5-1-1 as they enter the Class M State Tournament this week.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Westbrook Boys’ Soccer Qualifies for State Tournament; Field Hockey Takes Loss in Shoreline Semifinals

The Westbrook boys’ soccer team qualified for states by earning a victory versus Amistad in its final game of the regular season last week. On Sept. 2, the Knights traveled to New Haven to play Amistad and won the contest by a 4-1 score to make the Class S State Tournament, while also knocking the Wolves out of playoff contention. Westbrook finished with an overall record-season record of 5-8-3.
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Morgan Girls’ Soccer Blanks Old Saybrook 2-0 for Second Straight Shoreline Title

Prior to even pounding the pitch for the initial time this fall, the primary goal for the Morgan girls’ soccer team was to retain their throne atop the Shoreline Conference. The Huskies stayed true to their objective in dominant fashion, while showing the rest of Connecticut why they are the class of the conference and a formidable contender to add a state crown to their collection before the campaign concludes.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats

The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets’ Swim Team Competes in SCCs

The East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) girls’ swimming and diving team hit the water to compete in the SCC Championship meet that was hosted on the campus of at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 3. The Yellowjackets finished in 14th place by scoring 246 points in SCCs. Cheshire took the title with 1,226 points scored at the meet.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy