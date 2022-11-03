Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Towns Earn Statewide Recognition for Sustainability Efforts
Deep River and Essex were among 24 towns recognized for their efforts in sustainability by Sustainable CT, a statewide, voluntary certification program that supports sustainability best practices in Connecticut municipalities. Sustainable CT is a non-profit organization guided by leaders from over 200 local governments, non-profit state agencies, businesses, academia, and...
North Branford Field Hockey Dominates for Sixth-Straight Shoreline Title
North Branford field hockey took home the Shoreline Conference title for the sixth-consecutive year on Nov. 3 with a 1-0 shutout over Old Saybrook at the Indian River Complex in Clinton. The lone goal was netted by sophomore Riley Cole, coming off the bench to spark the Thunderbirds. The winning goal was assisted by junior Keana Criscuolo.
Holiday Tree Wanted
Officials in Deep River are on the lookout for a holiday tree to brighten up Main Street for the season in advance of the Town’s Vehicle Light Parade and Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 3. In previous years, residents have donated fir trees to be set up outside of...
Nighthawks Notch 35-14 Win Over Hand for Sixth-Straight Victory; Girls’ Swimming Takes Eighth Place at SCC Championship
The North Haven football team hosted Hand for an Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 1 matchup under the Friday night lights on Nov. 4. The Nighthawks notched a 35-14 victory versus the Tigers at North Haven Middle School to improve their overall record to 7-1 to go along with a mark of 4-1 in the division this year. Hand moved to 2-6 overall and is now 1-5 in SCC Tier 1 action with the loss.
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
Old Saybrook Field Hockey Edged Out by North Branford in Shoreline Final; Boys’ Soccer Loses to Morgan on PKs in Semis
The Old Saybrook field hockey team defeated Valley Regional on penalty shots in the Shoreline Conference Tournament semifinals to advance to the championship game last week. The Rams were edged out by the Thunderbirds by a 1-0 score in the conference final to put their overall record at 12-5-1 as they open play in states this week.
East Haven Football Takes Loss to Wilbur Cross
The East Haven football team hit the road to play a game against Southern Connecticut Conference opponent Wilbur Cross on Nov. 4. The Yellowjackets took a 32-14 defeat against the Governors at Bowen Field to put their overall record at 2-5 for the season. Wilbur Cross moved to 2-6 on the year with the victory.
Valley-Old Lyme Posts 29-14 Victory Over Stafford Co-op; Field Hockey, Girls’ Volleyball Take Losses in Shorelines
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against the Stafford-East Windsor-Somers (S-EW-S) co-op squad on Nov. 4. The Warriors claimed a 29-14 victory in the matchup at Stafford High School to improve their overall record to 6-1 on the season. S-EW-S dropped to 3-5 on the year with the loss.
Hornets Beat Guilford in SCC Semis Before Losing in Final; Girls’ Soccer, Volleyball Also Take Defeats in SCCs
The Branford field hockey team pulled off an awesome victory versus Guilford in the semifinals of the SCC Tournament to advance to a championship matchup against Cheshire last week. The Hornets took a 2-1 defeat to the Rams in the SCC final and are sporting an overall record of 12-5-1-1 as they enter the Class M State Tournament this week.
Westbrook Boys’ Soccer Qualifies for State Tournament; Field Hockey Takes Loss in Shoreline Semifinals
The Westbrook boys’ soccer team qualified for states by earning a victory versus Amistad in its final game of the regular season last week. On Sept. 2, the Knights traveled to New Haven to play Amistad and won the contest by a 4-1 score to make the Class S State Tournament, while also knocking the Wolves out of playoff contention. Westbrook finished with an overall record-season record of 5-8-3.
Hand Girls’ Soccer, Field Hockey Take Losses in Conference Semis; Swim Team Places 4th at SCC Championship
The Hand girls’ soccer team traveled to Middletown to face Mercy in the semifinals of the SCC Tournament last week. The Tigers took a loss to Mercy in the conference semis to put their overall record at 14-3-1 entering the Class L State Tournament this week. After posting a...
Morgan Girls’ Soccer Blanks Old Saybrook 2-0 for Second Straight Shoreline Title
Prior to even pounding the pitch for the initial time this fall, the primary goal for the Morgan girls’ soccer team was to retain their throne atop the Shoreline Conference. The Huskies stayed true to their objective in dominant fashion, while showing the rest of Connecticut why they are the class of the conference and a formidable contender to add a state crown to their collection before the campaign concludes.
H-K Girls’ Swim Team Finishes Regular Season with a Win; Girls’ Volleyball Drops Contest in Shoreline Quarterfinals
The Haddam-Killingworth girls’ swimming and diving team capped off its regular season by earning an 87-46 win over Suffield in a home meet on Nov. 2. The Cougars finished their dual-meet campaign with an overall record of 6-3 after claiming first place in every event during last week’s meet against Suffield at H-K High School.
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
Yellowjackets’ Swim Team Competes in SCCs
The East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) girls’ swimming and diving team hit the water to compete in the SCC Championship meet that was hosted on the campus of at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 3. The Yellowjackets finished in 14th place by scoring 246 points in SCCs. Cheshire took the title with 1,226 points scored at the meet.
Guilford Field Hockey, Volleyball Take Defeats in SCC Semis; Swim Team Finishes 3rd at Conference Meet
The Guilford field hockey team faced off against Branford in the semifinal round of the Southern Connecticut Conference Tournament last week. The Grizzlies took a 3-2 defeat versus the Hornets in the contest and will now get ready to play in the Class M State Tournament this week. Guilford has an overall record of 15-2-0-1 on the season.
