ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda's Instagram shows her love for yoga

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda’s love for yoga is well known among the show’s fans and it’s also visible on her Instagram. One of the couples sharing their journey on Happily Ever After’s season 3 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiance’s season 9.
realitytitbit.com

Love And Hip Hop's Hazel-E claims she and De'Von Waller have split

US rapper Hazel-E took to Instagram on November 6, 2022 to claim she’s splitting from husband De’Von Waller as their marriage is over. The couple have been married for three years and share a daughter. De’Von Waller’s Instagram page is not currently active and he has yet to respond to Hazel-E’s claims.
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

How old are The Culpo Sisters and what do they do for a living?

TLC released its new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, on November 7th. Here’s how old they are and what they do for a living. The new reality show stars sisters Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo. Their parents also feature as we accompany the trio on their daily adventures. Olivia...
realitytitbit.com

Penelope Disick records sassy clip about people wearing Sketchers

Penelope Disick has never been one to shy away from showing her sassy side, and her latest TikTok has proven just that as she lip-syncs to audio making fun of Sketchers. The ten-year-old took to the social media platform, which she shares with mom Kourt, to talk about people who wear Sketchers trainers. But it was only a bit of fun, really.
realitytitbit.com

Tori Roloff's sweet message for 'Papa' Ronald in new tribute for loved one

As the holiday season is approaching, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took time to pay a sweet tribute to beloved ‘Papa’ Ronald, Zach’s grandad, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Ronald ‘Papa’ Roloff was an important paternal figure in the family, including Tori....
realitytitbit.com

Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus

Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
realitytitbit.com

Why is Kyle Richards not on Buying Beverly Hills besides a quick FaceTime?

Mauricio Umansky and his daughters, Farrah and Alexia, are cast members of a brand new Netflix show in 2022. In a very Selling Sunset-esq series, fans are given a glimpse into life as a realtor at global real estate firm The Agency. While some of the Umanksy family members are on the show, fans want to know why Kyle Richards is not on Buying Beverly Hills.
NEVADA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Sue Cleaver's sparkling white teeth are stealing the show on I'm A Celeb

Corrie actress Sue Cleaver sailed her way into the I’m A Celebrity camp last night, and her pearly white teeth and infectious smile was indeed memorable. If the show’s winner was determined on which star has a great smile, then she could snatch the crown. Make sure you’re...
realitytitbit.com

Babatúndé Aléshé age and career explored as he enters I'm A Celeb

Viewers are tuning in to the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity, and many want to know more about campmate Babatúndé Aléshé, including his age, family, and career journey so far. This year, the show will be saying goodbye to Gwrych Castle in North Wales...
realitytitbit.com

What's Hayden Markowitz's job as Bachelor in Paradise star spent six figures to save his dog?

Fans of Bachelor In Paradise are wondering about cast member Hayden Markowitz’s job after he claimed he once spent a six-figure sum on his dog’s treatment. The ABC show is in full swing as episode 12 was released on Monday, November 7. Despite being knuckles deep into the season, the show is adding new contestants to further shake up the cast dynamics.
realitytitbit.com

Zeina Khoury's height helped her become a model - but it was a 'dark period'

Dubai Bling has been a huge hit on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming service in October 2022. Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Safa Siddiqui, and Zeina Khoury are all cast members of the new series. During Dubai Bling, Zeina Khoury‘s co-star Safa asks her to model clothes for her fashion show and says: “You’ve got the height and everything, you’re going to look beautiful.”
realitytitbit.com

Owen Warner's sweet secret signal if he misses his mum while on I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb contestant Owen Warner is planning on using a secret signal to connect with his loved ones during his stay in the jungle. Tonight, the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs after two consecutive years of being filmed in North Wales due to covid-19 restrictions.
realitytitbit.com

Meet model Shayna Taylor from Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills

Netflix‘s brand new show Buying Beverly Hills features model Shayna Taylor in its first episode. The reality show debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, November 4. It has already got people talking about it within just three days of being on Netflix. For the unversed, Buying Beverly Hills...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian fans are beyond unconvinced she cooks her kids dinner

Kim Kardashian has left fans unconvinced after claiming she uses an air fryer to cook vegan chicken nuggets for her four kids for dinner. Followers believe the successful business mogul would likely have help from a professional chef at home due to her busy career. In May, the 40-year-old partnered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy