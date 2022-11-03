Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover)
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover) ( $28,000 ) I have an operational kombucha brewery fit to produce 10bbl every batch. I would like to sell the whole thing together and am offering a large discount to do so. Please inquire about individual pieces as well. list of equipment...
probrewer.com
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
probrewer.com
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
probrewer.com
ABE CraftCan 35 with Yellow Jacket Depalletizer
Well maintained running canning line with tons of spares. Twist Rinse set up for standard 202 LOE 12oz. and 16oz. $65k and will load on your truck. Local delivery considered.
probrewer.com
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks ( $6,500 ) New Product Ad posted 5 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Scott Johnson. We have two 7BBL brite tanks and one 15BBL brite tank for sale. They were manufactured for us and have never been used (we decided to upgrade to unitanks). They are already palleted and ready to ship. Each 7BBL tank includes:
probrewer.com
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
probrewer.com
QTY 4 10 Bbl Jacketed FV
10 Bbl FV. jacketed with all parts, CIP arm w/sprayball, PRV, HOP Port, Butterfly Valves, only minor scuffs from shipping. Rated 2 Bar for Uni tank. Brand New. Calls ONLY NO texts or Probrewer messages. 603-667-8880.
probrewer.com
Grist case & grain hopper made by Spec Mec
Specific Mechanical produced grist case & grain hopper. Ideal for moving grain in a brewery with low ceilings. Will ship out from Sea Change Brewing Co, in Edmonton AB. Sea Change no longer needs the grist case and grain hopper because we are in a bigger space that no longer requires this piece of equipment. The equipment is basically brand new, only used a few times, and stored indoors and ready for operation.
probrewer.com
Palmer canning Line
CraftBloc Counter Pressure Canning Line for 45 CPM Automated Production 474ml Standard 202/211 Aluminum Beverage Can with UL Listed & CSA Compliant Electrical & Safety 600V/60HZ/3Phase. Automatic high-level empty can Depalletizer for automatic sweeping off layers of cans and removal of sheet layers from pallet to discharge conveyor- single filer....
probrewer.com
Used 9 HP Pro Chiller
Purchased this chiller via auction from a local brewery that went out of business. Turns out we don’t have the space for it so we’re going a different route. It’s easily accessible and not currently connected to any piping or electrical. Buyer must arrange shipping. Manufacturer :...
probrewer.com
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer ( $13,000 ) – 24 bottle rinser/sanitizer with fixture and pump. – Labeler/Date Coder with conveyor and collection table. This line was in use from 2016 to 2020 when we made the...
probrewer.com
Original Custom Three Monkeys Beer Bar w underneath Storage Seat 10 People OBO – $1400
$1399 Amazing Deal! worth over $5000! Three Monkeys full complete Beer Bar top, body and storage , Seats 10 people. Awesome! Cherry wood finished with Marine Varnish finish with Mahogany ends. Beautiful Bar relocating business. Good condition, well taken care of. We are relocating. Give a solid offer & it may be your lucky day!
probrewer.com
Used White Wine Barrels
Selling 18 used white wine barrels in pairs along with the barrel racks. Some barrels soaked and tightened in September and were dosed with 2g of SO2. Some barrels dosed earlier this year with 12g of SO2. We will dose more, if requested by buyer. Asking $250/pair of barrels+rack. Local...
