probrewer.com
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
probrewer.com
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
probrewer.com
MUMM 350 ring applicator
A reliable Mumms 350 ring applicator for sale! It can easily switch between 4, 6 or 8 pack rings and it is a ten-minute changer over to do 12oz to 16oz cans. It is a Right-Hand configuration. Can do up to 75 cans per minute. Manufacturer : MUMMS. Original Manufacture...
probrewer.com
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA ( $9,000 ) This tank was built for display at a trade show and we are now putting it up for sale. It was designed for versatile use but was conceived as a receiver and proofing vessel for distilled spirits.
probrewer.com
Palmer canning Line
CraftBloc Counter Pressure Canning Line for 45 CPM Automated Production 474ml Standard 202/211 Aluminum Beverage Can with UL Listed & CSA Compliant Electrical & Safety 600V/60HZ/3Phase. Automatic high-level empty can Depalletizer for automatic sweeping off layers of cans and removal of sheet layers from pallet to discharge conveyor- single filer....
probrewer.com
Grist case & grain hopper made by Spec Mec
Specific Mechanical produced grist case & grain hopper. Ideal for moving grain in a brewery with low ceilings. Will ship out from Sea Change Brewing Co, in Edmonton AB. Sea Change no longer needs the grist case and grain hopper because we are in a bigger space that no longer requires this piece of equipment. The equipment is basically brand new, only used a few times, and stored indoors and ready for operation.
probrewer.com
Original Custom Three Monkeys Beer Bar w underneath Storage Seat 10 People OBO – $1400
$1399 Amazing Deal! worth over $5000! Three Monkeys full complete Beer Bar top, body and storage , Seats 10 people. Awesome! Cherry wood finished with Marine Varnish finish with Mahogany ends. Beautiful Bar relocating business. Good condition, well taken care of. We are relocating. Give a solid offer & it may be your lucky day!
