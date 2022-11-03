ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns

Halloween has come and gone, but Jennifer Garner’s “costume” is relevant all day, every day, especially if you’re a mom-on-the-go. Garner is relatable! She’s real! And she’s always down to make fun of herself, so it’s fitting she recently dressed up as “late-for-the-bus-mom,” opting for two or, well, three things every parent always has within close reach: a bathrobe (Garner’s takes it a step further with her monogrammed initials on the front), a cup of coffee, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Ugg boots, which leads us to the most important takeaway from Garner’s recent look. Uggs are the unofficial shoe of every Hollywood mom, backed by big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s easy to see why.
In Style

Kate Middleton Accessorized Her Go-To Outfit Formula With a Very Special Pin

Kate Middleton may be a proud proponent of the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” when it comes to outfit repeating, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid of spicing up her go-to fall uniforms with different accessories — the latest being a poppy pin with a very special meaning.
In Style

Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet

Last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a grown-up version of Euphoria's Cassie on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, trading in her character's sparkly, skin-baring two-piece sets for head-to-toe couture (all in bubblegum pink). For the glamorous occasion, the actress wore a plunging ballerina-style minidress with voluminous...
In Style

Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look

When it comes to getting dressed, Hailey Bieber doesn't follow the rules. And thankfully for us, that means a whole lot of spellbinding looks to be had. Take, for instance, her outfit at NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.'s 30th birthday party last night, where the model wore a strapless corset dress by Alex Perry that broke fall's fashion rules in a spring-ready shade of Easter egg blue. The midi-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and ruching around the bodice and skirt. Further defying the seasonal status quo, Hailey paired the dress with sparkly open-toe heels. Gold chainlink earrings and a matching bracelet were her only other accessories.
In Style

Hilary Duff Shared the Sweetest Tribute Following Aaron Carter's Death

Hilary Duff is mourning the loss of her teenage boyfriend Aaron Carter. On Saturday, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her ex on Instagram — just hours after news broke of his unexpected death. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and...
In Style

Oprah's Favorite $48 Tote Bag for 2022 Is Bound to Sell Out on Amazon

When it comes to bags, Oprah is the queen of recommendations. The bag picks featured on her Favorite Things lists tend to sell out quickly — case in point, the crossbody she selected this year is already out of stock on Amazon. Another bag bound to sell out soon is her $48 tote bag pick, which she deemed as “just the right size.”
In Style

The Editor-Loved Skin-Smoothing Peel That Targets Clogged Pores and Dark Spots Is Finally Back in Stock

A lot of things were affected by the supply chain issues that began during COVID-19. One I remember was Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel going out of stock after the discontinuation of a key ingredient. For nearly a year, I pined over the pore-clearing, skin-decongesting, dark spot-removing peel I had once taken for granted. So, when it returned to digital shelves last month, I literally said “thank god” out loud.
In Style

Kate Middleton Put an Autumnal Twist on Monochromatic Dressing

Kate Middleton's turtleneck game has been super strong as of late. Just days after stepping out in a camel turtleneck dress, the Princess of Wales made an another appearance in a chin-grazing knit that was equal parts cozy and chic. Attending the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan, Manchester...

