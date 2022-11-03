Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns
Halloween has come and gone, but Jennifer Garner’s “costume” is relevant all day, every day, especially if you’re a mom-on-the-go. Garner is relatable! She’s real! And she’s always down to make fun of herself, so it’s fitting she recently dressed up as “late-for-the-bus-mom,” opting for two or, well, three things every parent always has within close reach: a bathrobe (Garner’s takes it a step further with her monogrammed initials on the front), a cup of coffee, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Ugg boots, which leads us to the most important takeaway from Garner’s recent look. Uggs are the unofficial shoe of every Hollywood mom, backed by big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s easy to see why.
Kate Middleton Accessorized Her Go-To Outfit Formula With a Very Special Pin
Kate Middleton may be a proud proponent of the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” when it comes to outfit repeating, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid of spicing up her go-to fall uniforms with different accessories — the latest being a poppy pin with a very special meaning.
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet
Last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a grown-up version of Euphoria's Cassie on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, trading in her character's sparkly, skin-baring two-piece sets for head-to-toe couture (all in bubblegum pink). For the glamorous occasion, the actress wore a plunging ballerina-style minidress with voluminous...
Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look
When it comes to getting dressed, Hailey Bieber doesn't follow the rules. And thankfully for us, that means a whole lot of spellbinding looks to be had. Take, for instance, her outfit at NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.'s 30th birthday party last night, where the model wore a strapless corset dress by Alex Perry that broke fall's fashion rules in a spring-ready shade of Easter egg blue. The midi-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and ruching around the bodice and skirt. Further defying the seasonal status quo, Hailey paired the dress with sparkly open-toe heels. Gold chainlink earrings and a matching bracelet were her only other accessories.
The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday
Halloween may be over, but the Kardashians aren't done dressing up. On Friday, the KarJenner sisters rang in their mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday by recreating her most iconic looks over the years — from Christmas card Kris to Kris circa 1989. "It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the...
Beyoncé and Jay Z Shared a Rare Glimpse of Their Children While Dressed in Full Halloween Garb
It’s not every day that the masses get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sweet family of five, but the singer just shared the most adorable photo in honor of Halloween alongside her husband, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — and they may have just won best group costume of the year.
Hilary Duff Shared the Sweetest Tribute Following Aaron Carter's Death
Hilary Duff is mourning the loss of her teenage boyfriend Aaron Carter. On Saturday, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her ex on Instagram — just hours after news broke of his unexpected death. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and...
Oprah's Favorite $48 Tote Bag for 2022 Is Bound to Sell Out on Amazon
When it comes to bags, Oprah is the queen of recommendations. The bag picks featured on her Favorite Things lists tend to sell out quickly — case in point, the crossbody she selected this year is already out of stock on Amazon. Another bag bound to sell out soon is her $48 tote bag pick, which she deemed as “just the right size.”
The Editor-Loved Skin-Smoothing Peel That Targets Clogged Pores and Dark Spots Is Finally Back in Stock
A lot of things were affected by the supply chain issues that began during COVID-19. One I remember was Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel going out of stock after the discontinuation of a key ingredient. For nearly a year, I pined over the pore-clearing, skin-decongesting, dark spot-removing peel I had once taken for granted. So, when it returned to digital shelves last month, I literally said “thank god” out loud.
Kate Middleton Put an Autumnal Twist on Monochromatic Dressing
Kate Middleton's turtleneck game has been super strong as of late. Just days after stepping out in a camel turtleneck dress, the Princess of Wales made an another appearance in a chin-grazing knit that was equal parts cozy and chic. Attending the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan, Manchester...
Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday
While Black Friday is still three weeks away, Amazon has already released thousands of incredible deals. The retailer slashed prices sitewide on everything from clothes and shoes to skincare and home decor, and we found the 35 best deals to shop ahead of the holiday chaos. Amazon’s early Black Friday...
