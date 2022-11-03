30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Unitank ( $13,500 ) I am selling this 30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Tank. I am not sure the manufacturing year, but the serial # is 436F1. This tank has a dual zone glycol jacket and side manway. It has a 4″ hop port, thermowell, 2″ dump port, 2.5″ Auxiliary TC Port at the front of the tank. Although not shown in the main picture the tank DOES INCLUDE the CIP ball and arm, sample valve, dump pipe, racking arm, prv, and all the butterfly valves. The tank is located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO