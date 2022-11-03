Read full article on original website
QTY 4 10 Bbl Jacketed FV
10 Bbl FV. jacketed with all parts, CIP arm w/sprayball, PRV, HOP Port, Butterfly Valves, only minor scuffs from shipping. Rated 2 Bar for Uni tank. Brand New. Calls ONLY NO texts or Probrewer messages. 603-667-8880.
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover)
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover) ( $28,000 ) I have an operational kombucha brewery fit to produce 10bbl every batch. I would like to sell the whole thing together and am offering a large discount to do so. Please inquire about individual pieces as well. list of equipment...
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA ( $9,000 ) This tank was built for display at a trade show and we are now putting it up for sale. It was designed for versatile use but was conceived as a receiver and proofing vessel for distilled spirits.
1 year old CASK – mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE
1 year old CASK - mobile mACS and Pack Leader PL501 for SALE ( $80,000 ) Almost brand new mobile, CASK mACS for sale along with an inline Pack Leader PL501 labeler. Includes tooling to can anything from sleek sized cans to regular 355ml and 473ml cans. The machine can easily be moved since it is on wheels and casters so it can be very mobile.
The ABC’s of IRI and other syndicated data with Julie Rhodes of Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions
Retail sales data, like that collected and reported by companies such as IRI and Neilsen, can be extremely valuable for suppliers that are seeking to expand their retail presence, but it’s also confusing and pretty overwhelming. If you’re selling beer in the retail channel, you’ve probably noticed that our...
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks ( $6,500 ) New Product Ad posted 5 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Scott Johnson. We have two 7BBL brite tanks and one 15BBL brite tank for sale. They were manufactured for us and have never been used (we decided to upgrade to unitanks). They are already palleted and ready to ship. Each 7BBL tank includes:
Grist case & grain hopper made by Spec Mec
Specific Mechanical produced grist case & grain hopper. Ideal for moving grain in a brewery with low ceilings. Will ship out from Sea Change Brewing Co, in Edmonton AB. Sea Change no longer needs the grist case and grain hopper because we are in a bigger space that no longer requires this piece of equipment. The equipment is basically brand new, only used a few times, and stored indoors and ready for operation.
Palmer canning Line
CraftBloc Counter Pressure Canning Line for 45 CPM Automated Production 474ml Standard 202/211 Aluminum Beverage Can with UL Listed & CSA Compliant Electrical & Safety 600V/60HZ/3Phase. Automatic high-level empty can Depalletizer for automatic sweeping off layers of cans and removal of sheet layers from pallet to discharge conveyor- single filer....
Hallertauer Blanc, CZ Kazbek
We are overcontracted on a couple of hop varieties and are looking to unload them at a loss. All hops are in 11lb boxes and are stored at and shipped from BSG in WA:
ABE 10BBL Mash Tun / Coffee Brew House
ABE 10 Barrel Mash Tun / Coffee Brew House. Complete with external filter and control deck. In perfect working order. We can provide functionally videos of it working perfectly. Having an extremely difficult time getting picture to upload. Can send pics upon request. It has some dings towards the right...
UK shoppers switch to budget ranges as grocery price inflation hits record high
Discounters Aldi and Lidl benefit as figures reveal annual cost of grocery shop has soared by £682
Diageo Buys Texas Craft Distiller Balcones
Diageo, one of the largest alcohol beverage companies in the world announced it has acquired Balcones Distilling, a Texas craft distiller. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Waco, Texas in 2008, Balcones is a producer of single malt whisky brands such as Texas “1” American Single...
Used 9 HP Pro Chiller
Purchased this chiller via auction from a local brewery that went out of business. Turns out we don’t have the space for it so we’re going a different route. It’s easily accessible and not currently connected to any piping or electrical. Buyer must arrange shipping. Manufacturer :...
Used White Wine Barrels
Selling 18 used white wine barrels in pairs along with the barrel racks. Some barrels soaked and tightened in September and were dosed with 2g of SO2. Some barrels dosed earlier this year with 12g of SO2. We will dose more, if requested by buyer. Asking $250/pair of barrels+rack. Local...
