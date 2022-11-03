Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Juneau Port Director reports final 2022 visitor tally
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Norwegian Encore, the last cruise ship to visit the capital city, left on October 18th. According to the Juneau Port Director Carl Uchityl, Juneau welcomed 1,167,194 passengers during the 2022 post pandemic cruise season. He breakdown of the months and the percentage of sailing capacity:
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy stops in Juneau before returning home
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S Coast Guard Healy, after a long deployment in the Arctic, visits Juneau until Monday, when it returns to its homeport. The U.S Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) is in Juneau for a brief period of time, Thursday to Monday, after an approximate 54-day deployment in the Arctic.
kinyradio.com
National Weather Service Juneau wraps up October trends
October had the fourth highest rainfall this year, and Juneau is on its way to having its wettest year on record. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The month of October's weather was summarized by National Weather Service Juneau. Jeff Garmon, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau, gave the monthly report.
kinyradio.com
Kirkpatrick's art exhibit at the City Museum opened Friday
Cory Woodall, Curator of Exhibits and Collections (left) and Kerry Kirkpatrick (right) talk about Capturing The Light. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Kerry Kirkpatrick's 'Capturing The Light' art exhibit opened on November's First Friday. Kirkpatrick is the featured solo artist from November 4th to November 26th.
kinyradio.com
Hearthside Books & Toys celebrates new owner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Hearthside celebrated their new owner with an opening weekend of music and book signings. Brenda Weaver passed Hearthside to a new owner, Olga Lijó Serán. Lijó Serán is from Spain and has lived in Juneau since the early 2000s. For First Friday,...
ktoo.org
Juneau has a cold, dry weekend ahead
Saturday and Sunday aren’t expected to get above freezing, and that’s unusual for this time of year. According to Brian Caffrey with the National Weather Service in Juneau, high pressure systems like the one headed into the region this weekend typically come in mid-winter. “It’s not unusual for...
kinyradio.com
Eaglecrest's ski swap: a popular comeback
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The ski swap at Centennial Hall returned to Juneau after three years of being on hold. The ski swap was Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, at 11:00 a.m. they were mostly sold out. The ski swap consists of used and new equipment-downhill skis...
kinyradio.com
Eagle River Nurse Practitioner Guilty on All Counts
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Eagle River nurse practitioner on 10 felony counts, including five counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, four counts of distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a drug involved premises. The conviction...
kinyradio.com
JPD arrests two highschool students involved in terroristic threats to JDHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, JPD received a report from JDHS staff regarding violent text messages. At about 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, JPD received a report from JDHS staff, regarding a string of text and social media messages involving a 16-year-old male student from JDHS that alluded to violence. It...
