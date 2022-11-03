Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning In Oversized Jacket & No Pants For New Coach Holiday Campaign

Image Credit: Anton Gottlob

Jennifer Lopez just got us super excited for the holidays when she starred in a new “Feel the Wonder” campaign for Coach. The 53-year-old rocked a slew of fabulous looks in the holiday photoshoot including a super baggy varsity jacket with no pants.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach. (Anton Gottlob)

Jennifer Lopez for Coach. (Anton Gottlob)

Jennifer Lopez for Coach. (Anton Gottlob)

In one photo, JLo jumped on a bed while it was snowing as she wore an oversized blue varsity jacket with brown leather sleeves. The coat was covered in patches and she opted out of wearing any pants, putting her toned legs on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown high socks, a course, and gorgeous glam. Her hair was thrown up into a messy bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy lip tied her look together.

Another photo, pictured JLo posing next to an upside-down snowman while wearing a brown tweed double-breasted jacket and matching flared-leg trousers. She topped her look off with sandals, a red leather purse, and a red and black flannel baseball cap. Under her hat, JLo’s hair was down and pin-straight while a metallic brown smokey eye, glossy nude lip, and tiny gold hoop earrings tied her look together.

Also in the campaign was Zoey Deutch, who looked just as fabulous in the photos. The Not Okay actress wore a short black pleated mini skirt with a brown penguin sweater and a chunky white and brown furry coat. She topped her look off with the same socks as JLo, white snow boots, and a furry bucket hat.

Zoey looked fabulous in another outfit featuring a baggy sweater with no pants, styled with a black leather and sherpa lined jacket, high socks, brown leather loafers, a red and blue beanie, and a leather purse.