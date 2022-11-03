Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
gocrimson.com
Women's Fencing Remains Undefeated After Completing Air Force Western Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Col. – Harvard's women's fencing added another two wins on the second day of the Air Force Western Invitational to cap off their undefeated weekend. The Crimson continued their winning ways in their first match of the day, with a crushing 21-6 victory over the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Sophomore Claire Beddingfield's performance stood out in this match. Down 3-0 to start the match, Beddingfield's three wins helped propel the epee squad to a 5-4 victory. Both foil and sabre each won convincingly, 8-1 in their matches.
gocrimson.com
Men's Fencing Dominates in Day One of the Air Force Western Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Col. – Harvard men's fencing greatly impressed in day one of the Air Force Western Invitational, their first action of the 2022-23 season. On the day, the Crimson competed against five schools, going 4-1. Harvard started with a dominate 23-4 win over the University of Incarnate Word. SophomoreAndrew Chung, sophomore James Liao, senior captain Kenji Bravo and senior Mitchell Saron each had three wins in the match, leading both foil and sabre to 9-0 wins.
gocrimson.com
Men's Fencing Wraps Up Impressive Performance at Air Force Western Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Col. – On the second and final day of the Air Force Western Invitational, Harvard men's fencing went a perfect 3-0, giving them a record of 7-1 in the whole tournament. The Crimson began the day on fire, earning a dominate 22-5 victory over the New Jersey...
gocrimson.com
Men's Water Polo Closes Regular Season with Two Weekend Victories
CAMBRIDGE, Mass – No. 15 Harvard men's water polo closed its regular season by going 2-1 over a three-game weekend at Blodgett Pool. The Crimson opened the weekend by defeating St. Francis Brooklyn 15-10 on its senior day before winning another matchup against Iona College 15-9 on Saturday evening. Harvard sweeps the season series against both Iona and St. Francis Brooklyn. The win agasint Iona gave the Crimson its 10th victory at Blodgett Pool this season. The Crimson fell to No. 8 Princeton 10-7 in a close game on Sunday morning.
gocrimson.com
Brough Named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week For Third Time
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – First-year defender Bronte-May Brough Earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, the conference announced today (Nov. 7). Brough recorded her team-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season on penalty corners in a 2-0 win over Brown. She finished...
gocrimson.com
Volleyball Celebrates Senior Day, Falls to Cornell
Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard volleyball team celebrated their three seniors and faced off against Cornell on Saturday, Nov. 5. Harvard (5-15, 4-8 Ivy) fell to Cornell (5–16, 3-9 Ivy) 1-3 in four sets of 23-25, 17-25, 25-19 and 14-25. The Crimson and Big Red programs went into...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Soccer Rallies to Earn Point in 2-2 Draw at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – Harvard University men's soccer scored twice in the final 25 minutes behind goals from sophomore Ludovico Rollo and junior James Fahmy to rally from a 2-0 deficit and earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Princeton University on Saturday afternoon at Roberts Stadium. Facing a...
gocrimson.com
Ledlum Scores 22 Points, Men’s Basketball Beats Morehouse in Historic Visit, 68-63
ATLANTA – Senior forward Chris Ledlum scored a game-high 22 points, junior guard Sam Silverstein and senior guard Luka Sakota netted 12 and 11 points respectively, and Harvard University men's basketball defeated Morehouse College, 68-63, on Monday night in its season opener on McAfee Court at Forbes Arena. Playing...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Tennis Nearly Goes Undefeated in Final Tournament of Fall Season
DALLAS, TX – Harvard men's tennis officially concluded their fall season this weekend by posting an overall record of 11-1. The trio of Steven Sun, Ronan Jachuck, and Alan Yim went 8-1 in singles matches and 3-0 in doubles matches during the weekend at the Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenges in Dallas, TX.
Comments / 0