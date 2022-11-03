USAF ACADEMY, Col. – Harvard's women's fencing added another two wins on the second day of the Air Force Western Invitational to cap off their undefeated weekend. The Crimson continued their winning ways in their first match of the day, with a crushing 21-6 victory over the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Sophomore Claire Beddingfield's performance stood out in this match. Down 3-0 to start the match, Beddingfield's three wins helped propel the epee squad to a 5-4 victory. Both foil and sabre each won convincingly, 8-1 in their matches.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO