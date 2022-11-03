ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Jokes About ‘Abs For Days’ In Cute New Baby Bump Post

By Jessica Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMLrm_0ixm4Y0300

Kaley Cuoco and her beau Tom Pelphrey did a good job keeping her pregnancy a secret for some time – even when she appeared in a dress at the Meet Cute premiere a few months back in a pink dress that hid her bump. Now the cat’s out of the bag though, she's been busy sharing a lot of pregnancy moments as the baby’s arrival nears. That includes this week, when her latest post focused squarely on working out with a baby bump, and included a funny quip.

Those who have followed The Big Bang Theory star over the course of her career should know that fitness is a big part of her every day life. Cuoco has shared workout posts frequently in the past, and even has a fun social media relationship with her trainer Ryan Sorensen. The advice is to keep up generally with routines when one is pregnant, so it’s not a huge surprise she’s continue working out. However, things are looking a wee bit different in her belly region these days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaxUl_0ixm4Y0300

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco)

This is even funnier if you understand that Kaley Cuoco really crushed abs in the past. In fact, in a post the aforementioned Ryan Sorensen shared in 2021, the star was shown working out hard with a medicine ball and shifting it from side to side. At the time, the the post was captioned with the words, “If you want that sexy side ab thing…do this… a lot.”

So, typically, abs are a big deal for the comedic actress. The good news is that she seems to be dealing with her changing body with her typical sense of humor and she seems well on the way toward setting herself up for success when it comes to getting back into shape after the baby comes along.

As for that little one, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey previously announced they are having a baby girl who is due in 2023. Later, Pelphrey also sweetly opened up about their "excitement" over their pending arrival. This will be the first child for both The Flight Attendant star, who has been dating the Iron Fist lead since early in 2022. Cuoco began dating the fellow actor after her split from ex-husband Karl Cook , whom she also divorced in 2022.

The two made the announcement in October, with a cute gender reveal post that also included looks at the couple's matching "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" mugs.

Kaley Cuoco's co-stars on HBO Max and elsewhere have also been supportive after the news. Her Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch sent heart emojis and wrote:

Sending the most tremendous congratulations and all my love.

It was her Flight Attendant co-star and best pal Zosia Mamet who sent the funniest response, however, writing to her soon-to-be former best pal. (To note, it was also Mamet who first dished about Cuoco dating Tom Pelphrey .)

Congrats you two I adore you both!!!!!! Also @kaleycuoco you’ve been replaced as you’re now growing my new best friend.

The couple still has a few more months of nesting before the little one arrives, but given how candid she's been about her pregnancy journey since she and Pelphrey decided to share the big news, I assume she'll be keeping fans posted every step of the way. In the meantime, you can catch her recent acting roles streaming, with the latest season of The Flight Attendant available with an HBO Max subscription and Meet Cute with Pete Davidson able to be viewed via a Peacock subscription .

Or, of course, stay tuned for more adorable baby bump news.

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Her Bump in Skeleton Onesie — Complete with Baby — on Halloween

Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as she prepares to enter the third trimester of her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as a spooky mom-to-be! The former co-host of The View, 37, shared a mirror photo on Instagram Monday, smiling as she poses in a maternity skeleton onesie. "Happy Halloween!" she captioned the sweet photo. McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is also mom to daughter Liberty, 2. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!

In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
SheKnows

Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer is Pregnant — & Debuted Her First Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Proving she’s an icon just like her movie star mother, Grace Gummer debuted her first baby bump on the red carpet alongside her music producer husband, Mark Ronson. The 36-year-old daughter of Meryl Streep revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City. She looked stunningly chic in a monochromatic red ensemble by Michael Kors, which consisted of a ribbed sweater dress, a fashionably oversized coat, and sparkling, strappy heels. Her baby bump was her best accessory, which was on full display in her figure-hugging dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy