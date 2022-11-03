Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Jokes About ‘Abs For Days’ In Cute New Baby Bump Post

Kaley Cuoco and her beau Tom Pelphrey did a good job keeping her pregnancy a secret for some time – even when she appeared in a dress at the Meet Cute premiere a few months back in a pink dress that hid her bump. Now the cat’s out of the bag though, she's been busy sharing a lot of pregnancy moments as the baby’s arrival nears. That includes this week, when her latest post focused squarely on working out with a baby bump, and included a funny quip.

Those who have followed The Big Bang Theory star over the course of her career should know that fitness is a big part of her every day life. Cuoco has shared workout posts frequently in the past, and even has a fun social media relationship with her trainer Ryan Sorensen. The advice is to keep up generally with routines when one is pregnant, so it’s not a huge surprise she’s continue working out. However, things are looking a wee bit different in her belly region these days.

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco)

This is even funnier if you understand that Kaley Cuoco really crushed abs in the past. In fact, in a post the aforementioned Ryan Sorensen shared in 2021, the star was shown working out hard with a medicine ball and shifting it from side to side. At the time, the the post was captioned with the words, “If you want that sexy side ab thing…do this… a lot.”

So, typically, abs are a big deal for the comedic actress. The good news is that she seems to be dealing with her changing body with her typical sense of humor and she seems well on the way toward setting herself up for success when it comes to getting back into shape after the baby comes along.

As for that little one, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey previously announced they are having a baby girl who is due in 2023. Later, Pelphrey also sweetly opened up about their "excitement" over their pending arrival. This will be the first child for both The Flight Attendant star, who has been dating the Iron Fist lead since early in 2022. Cuoco began dating the fellow actor after her split from ex-husband Karl Cook , whom she also divorced in 2022.

The two made the announcement in October, with a cute gender reveal post that also included looks at the couple's matching "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" mugs.

Kaley Cuoco's co-stars on HBO Max and elsewhere have also been supportive after the news. Her Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch sent heart emojis and wrote:

Sending the most tremendous congratulations and all my love.

It was her Flight Attendant co-star and best pal Zosia Mamet who sent the funniest response, however, writing to her soon-to-be former best pal. (To note, it was also Mamet who first dished about Cuoco dating Tom Pelphrey .)

Congrats you two I adore you both!!!!!! Also @kaleycuoco you’ve been replaced as you’re now growing my new best friend.

The couple still has a few more months of nesting before the little one arrives, but given how candid she's been about her pregnancy journey since she and Pelphrey decided to share the big news, I assume she'll be keeping fans posted every step of the way. In the meantime, you can catch her recent acting roles streaming, with the latest season of The Flight Attendant available with an HBO Max subscription and Meet Cute with Pete Davidson able to be viewed via a Peacock subscription .

Or, of course, stay tuned for more adorable baby bump news.