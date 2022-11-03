ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) ruled out for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing wtih right shoulder bursitis. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for Saturday night. Our models project Pokusevski for 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy