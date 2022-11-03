Read full article on original website
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Bleacher Report gives offseason grade for the OKC Thunder reflecting first two weeks of season
With the 2022-23 regular season a little over two weeks old now, Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz decided to hand out early grades for every team’s top offseason additions. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, the only major additions to their roster that happened over the summer came in the...
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | November 5
The Milwaukee Bucks (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSWI. The Bucks are a 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder when the Bucks...
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Portland Trail Blazers 108, Phoenix Suns 106: Live updates recap
No point guard? No problem for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Jerami Grant beat the buzzer with a baseline jumper and the Blazers overcame the absence of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, due to injuries to beat the Suns 108-106 to begin their six-game road trip.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
NBA standings: Trail Blazers and Suns lead the West
Before diving into the NBA games today, find out which squads are leading the current NBA standings. Sportsnaut’s NBA power
Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) ruled out for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing wtih right shoulder bursitis. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for Saturday night. Our models project Pokusevski for 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists...
Construction in Las Vegas Medical District to start in early 2023
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that a new project will start next year to help enhance an area in the Las Vegas Medical District.
