Colt Reeves
5d ago

This is... not true. The main driving force for evolutionary change, like growing a new eyelid, is because it offers an advantage that leads to spreading of the genes necessary for the change. People aren't going to need to grow a second eyelid to reproduce because of phones, unless Tinder becomes the ONLY option in the future.Pretty much the rest outside of the thicker skull, which is actually the only part that doesn't sound entirely unreasonable, is just the results of bad posture and constant use, and has nothing to do with genetic code. That means two hunchbacked people with screwed up wrists would have a completely normal baby. At least until they pop the phone in front of them.

Kevin Hintzman
5d ago

so, no. Evolution takes quite a long time. generations, in fact. the technology in question itself will most certainly continue to evolve. next up are AR glasses and contacts. these will definitely take the place of screens and will ensure normal human range of motion is how it is interacted with.

Silvia Calaway
5d ago

Sounds like a stepping stone to deflect from the mutations that will come from being vaxxed!!! Those that do manual labor and stay-at-home parents have been in existence like FOREVER, and they haven't grown multiple hands!! Smh

