This is... not true. The main driving force for evolutionary change, like growing a new eyelid, is because it offers an advantage that leads to spreading of the genes necessary for the change. People aren't going to need to grow a second eyelid to reproduce because of phones, unless Tinder becomes the ONLY option in the future.Pretty much the rest outside of the thicker skull, which is actually the only part that doesn't sound entirely unreasonable, is just the results of bad posture and constant use, and has nothing to do with genetic code. That means two hunchbacked people with screwed up wrists would have a completely normal baby. At least until they pop the phone in front of them.
so, no. Evolution takes quite a long time. generations, in fact. the technology in question itself will most certainly continue to evolve. next up are AR glasses and contacts. these will definitely take the place of screens and will ensure normal human range of motion is how it is interacted with.
Sounds like a stepping stone to deflect from the mutations that will come from being vaxxed!!! Those that do manual labor and stay-at-home parents have been in existence like FOREVER, and they haven't grown multiple hands!! Smh
Related
Brain changes: Examining the lingering effects of COVID-19
A material has been created that imitates how the brain stores information
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 139