Choc caramel fudge
■ Line a 10cm x 20cm loaf tin with nonstick baking paper. ■ Place the dates, cashew butter and vanilla in a food processor and process for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and comes together. ■ Press into the prepared tin and smooth the surface, using the...
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
Moist Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
This is a chocolate version of the popular pastel de tres leches cake, which tastes amazing! Simple, well-moist, and really delicious, this chocolate tres leches cake is even better than the classic one, especially if you are a chocolate lover, just like I am. It will take you around 20 minutes to make it, plus 25 minutes to cook. Try the following recipe:
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
French Silk Pie Brownies
French silk pie is one of my favorite desserts and I often experiment with the taste. I found the combination of French silk pie and brownies very delicious and got the best French silk pie brownies, which makes this the ideal chocolate lovers dessert! Here is the recipe:. xIngredients:. For...
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust
Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked until firm, dry, and crisp and then brushed with melted white chocolate, adding delicate sweetness while also creating a barrier that helps prevent this crust from getting soggy once the filling is added. Even though the crust is baked in a deep-dish pie plate, it holds the same amount of filling as a standard pie plate due to the extra-thick, pillowy crust. Pipe leftover meringue into small kisses to use as a crunchy garnish on finished pies. While the crust can be made up to 2 days in advance, add the filling and chill just until set and then serve immediately to prevent the crust from softening too much in the humidity of the refrigerator. If the temperature of your oven can only go as low as 250°F, bake the piecrust for 1 hour, removing meringue kisses when dry and no longer sticky, after 35 to 40 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let piecrust cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
CRAVE: Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist, fudgy
In her cookbook “My Two Souths,” chef Asha Gomez added an intriguing twist to the classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. It was an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward chocolate cookie dough. Inspired, we wondered what other nutty spreads would work, so for...
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Ultimate Chocolate Pots de Crème
There is nothing more chocolatey than these cute and delicious chocolate pots de crème. So easy and simple to prepare and beautiful for serving! Perfect dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. For the pots de crème:. 255 grams (9 oz.) high-quality milk chocolate, chopped.
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
AirPerfect Chocolate Chip Cookies
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/airperfect-chocolate-chip-cookies. With a soft and chewy center and golden edges, these chocolate chip cookies are the best around. Grab a glass of milk and a stack of these irresistibly gooey chocolate chip cookies for the perfect snack. This chocolate chip cookie recipe couldn’t be easier to make, and there’s no dough chilling required!
Creamy Cold Oreo Pie
This no-bake creamy cold Oreo pie is so delicious! If you are an Oreo fan like me, then my version of the Italian torta fredda with Oreo cookies will be the ideal dessert for you! Quick and easy – here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 1 Oreo...
Overnight Oat Bake with Cherries and Almonds
Portable and calorically dense, the energy bar is an essential pick-me-up for hikers and other outdoor adventurers. Emma Zimmerman, cookbook author and cofounder of Hayden Flour Mills in Queen Creek, Arizona, often takes her homemade version on backpacking trips in the saguaro-spiked Superstition Mountains. It’s filled with heart-healthy oatmeal and vitamin- and mineral-rich fruits and nuts. And unlike many store-bought bars, it feels like a soft brownie.—Rachel Ng.
Chocolate Chess Pie
The Southern classic chess pie has a custard filling made from humble ingredients— sugar, butter, eggs, flour, cornmeal, and vinegar. Our chocolate version doesn’t use cornmeal or vinegar—just a bit of unsweetened cocoa powder. Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt....
Brown Butter Pumpkin Blondies
The rich, nutty taste of brown butter makes these pumpkin blondies even better and the perfect fall treat. Pumpkin adds a lot of moisture to baked goods, which keeps these blondies soft and tender, but they’re still slightly chewy in the center, the way the best blondies are. These are super-quick to make and warmly spiced with pumpkin spice. Though special on their own, they would be phenomenal with some added chopped pecans or chocolate chips!
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
This is one of the most delicious cheesecake recipes! Simple and easy to prepare this dessert is perfect for everyone who adores dulce de leche. Plus, it’s no-bake recipe – so you can make it anytime and surprise your family or friends with this yummy treat! Try it:
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
I Tried Broma Bakery’s Copycat Starbucks Oat Fudge Bar Recipe and I May Never Buy Granola Bars Again
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am a serious fan of chocolate. For many, many years, I wouldn’t even try a dessert if it didn’t involve chocolate. As I’ve gotten older, though, my pastry palate has expanded. Chocolate, however still remains my main thing — especially when it’s paired with a food or dessert I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Case in point: oatmeal cookies. I was never a fan of them until I discovered oatmeal chocolate chip cookies — and then they quickly became a favorite.
Hong Kong-Style Crispy Rice Skillet
1½ cups uncooked long-grain white rice (preferably jasmine) 2 oz. (1 to 2 links) Chinese cured duck liver sausage, thinly sliced on a diagonal. Place the rice in a medium bowl, cover with 2 inches of water, and soak for 1 hour. Drain the rice, then transfer to a...
