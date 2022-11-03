Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox17.com
Concerning post made against school in Lebanon Special School District
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Classes will be held in the Lebanon Special School District tomorrow despite an apparent concerning social media post. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking into a possible threat posted Saturday on Snapchat that targeted a school in the LSSD. They cannot substantiate it at this time, however.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury County Library Board accepts director's resignation following backlash over pride book display
The Maury County Library Board has accepted the resignation of Board Director Zac Fox, who stepped down from the position on Oct. 17 following backlash over the display of pride books. During the board’s monthly meeting, held last Wednesday in the Tom Primm Commission Room, members of the community took...
radio7media.com
Columbia Parks and Recreation earns award
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN AWARDED THE TITLE OF A 2022 CHAMPION OF ECONOMIC IMPACT IN SPORTS TOURISM FOR THE PREMIER GIRLS FASTPITCH SUPER SELECT CHAMPIONSHIP HOSTED BY RIDLEY SPORTS COMPLEX DURING MAY AND JUNE. THIS IS THE SECOND YEAR THE COLUMBIA PARKS AND RECREATION HAS BEEN AWARDED THIS TITLE.
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials
Update: More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Davidson County Election Commission announces procedures for Election Day
As a result of errors in assigning voters to their correct districts, the Davidson County Election Commission has announced new procedures for Election Day to ensure voters get the proper ballot.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
WSMV
Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville city officials offered apologies Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. WSMV4 Investigates revealed how the city’s police chief, Roddy Parker, was fixing tickets for commissioners and how frustrated police officers felt the chief was unfairly showing favoritism to commissioners. Records...
Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL)...
WSMV
Lebanon PD, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a threat was made against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: The First Federal Post Office in Lebanon, Tennessee is being sold in a special sealed bid process
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
wgnsradio.com
CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion
Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
Abortion ban has Franklin OBGYN considering leaving medicine
"I've never been politically involved, but this is so important to me."
radio7media.com
Giles County Board of Education to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED ON RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE LEAPS BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 23, THE RSC GRANT AWARD AND THE VOLUNTARY PRE-K BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN FOR WORK SESSION ON NOVEMBER 17TH.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Executive Proclaims Family Court Awareness Month
WHEREAS, the mission of the Family Court Awareness Month Committee (FCAMC) is to increase awareness on the importance of a family court system that prioritizes child safety and acts in the best interest of children, and;. WHEREAS, the mission at the FCAMC is fueled by the desire to create awareness...
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
fox17.com
Coffee County Schools closed Monday due to illness
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district will be closed on Monday, leaders announced Friday. The district says the closure is due to illness. Further details were not available. Schools will also be closed on Tuesday for Teacher In-Service. Classes are expected to...
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
radio7media.com
Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
A MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF MAKING THREATS TOWARDS LAW ENFORCEMENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS BEHIND BARS AFTER BEING EXTRADICTED FROM TEXAS. RICHARD ALLEN CARROLL WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN AUSTIN ON WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION. CARROLL FACES CHARGES OF COMMISSION OF ACTS OF TERRORISM. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON A 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND. www.radio7media.com.
Comments / 1