ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Selena Gomez Relives Her ‘Psychotic Break’ In Raw Documentary About Bipolar Diagnosis, Public Breakups & More

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

“I wish you could feel what it feels like to be in my head,” Selena Gomez confessed to fans, critics, and everyone in between in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, set for release November 4 on AppleTV+. Selena and director Alek Keshishian take viewers back to some of the star’s most turbulent times in her life, including the moment she suffered what those closest to her call a “psychotic break.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1mCc_0ixly8dU00
AppleTV+

“I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centers,” Selena told Rolling Stone in an interview ahead of the film’s premiere. “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

The film starts both with what was known and unknown. In 2016, fans knew Selena canceled her highly anticipated Revival Tour after only 55 dates and checked into a treatment facility in Tennessee, citing issues with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression as a result of her lupus. But the documentary reveals there was much more.

In the first 15 minutes, we see Selena break down in tears after her final dress rehearsal for the tour. Overwhelmed by the pressure, nitpicking on everything from her singing to her outfits, the star seems stretched thin. And then she drags the elephant into the room: her ex, Justin Bieber. Frustrated, she asks her people, “When am I going to be just good enough by myself? When am I going to be good just myself, not needing anyone to be associated with?” It’s a fair question, but Justin was only one piece in Selena’s mental health puzzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqstH_0ixly8dU00
AppleTV+

Those closest to her reveal in interviews the terrible truth behind the time that follows: how the pain of her lupus made her incredibly weak, how the pressures of performing took an immense toll on her, and how before she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Selena was in serious trouble. By 2018, she was hearing voices, and these voices triggered an episode of psychosis.

Her former assistant, Theresa, actually says that Selena told her she didn’t want ‘to live’ anymore at her darkest hours. “It was one of those moments when you look into her eyes and there was nothing there. It’s just pitch black.” Her closest friend Raquelle Stevens, who is a huge presence in Selena’s life, goes on to explain what it was like to see her friend in immense pain once she was finally admitted to a mental hospital in 2018, after she had what Raquelle calls a “psychotic break”.

“If anybody saw what I saw, the state that she was in at the mental hospital, they wouldn’t have recognized her at all,” Raquelle shared. “I was devastated because psychosis lasts from days to weeks to months to years to life.” They situation was so dire, that Selena’s own mother Mandy reveals she didn’t even know her daughter was in crisis, until TMZ called her. “They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown. She didn’t want anything to do with me and I was scare she was going to die.”

But the reason Selena shut out her own mother was presumably because she was in the throes of dealing with her bipolar disorder. As the film moves forward three years to 2019, Selena is home from the hospital with new perspective and new information about her disorder. “I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t want to go to a mental health hospital,” Selena confesses. “I didn’t want to — but I didn’t want to be trapped myself in my mind anymore.”

“That’s why I say to my people that are the greatest friends and family especially my mom and my stepdad, Brian,” Selena added, “because I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did and it shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did some times… I remember certain things that I did. And I was really so mean. And so even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I’m sorry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cae4p_0ixly8dU00
AppleTV+

While Selena manages to get a handle on her bipolar disorder, her struggles are far from over. The documentary follows the trials and tribulations of her comeback with her album celebrated album Rare in 2019, her Kenya trip with the WE Foundation in the same year, and most recently, her relapse with lupus during the pandemic. During a low point, Selena admitted to her friends that, despite being beloved by millions, most of which follow her on Instagram, she was ready to leave her whole career behind. “I want to quit so I can be happy and be normal like everyone else,” she told them. But as we know, she doesn’t leave her career to languish, but rather puts her position to good use.

“I don’t want to be super famous, but if I’m here I have to use it for good,” Selena says, and she’s doing just that to this day. With the launch of her company Rare Beauty, she established that a significant amount of the proceeds would go toward efforts to provide underserved communities with access to mental health services. More recently, she was on hand at the White House to launch the inaugural White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health led by First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. But her biggest step in helping others is the release of this documentary which gives an unprecedented look at the struggle with mental health with someone so young and seemingly, with the world at her feet.

“I just constantly remind myself that there’s a reason I’m here,” Selena explained to Rolling Stone. “It sounds really cheesy when I say it sometimes, but I truly don’t know how else I’d be here, simply based on the medical stuff and balances in my head and conversations I’d had with myself [that were] really dark.”

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
The Independent

Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert

Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Page Six

Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
255K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy