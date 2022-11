Rebecca Michelle Ryals Hawthorne, 50, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m.

