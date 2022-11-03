Read full article on original website
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers
Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Bitcoin reclaims support at $21K as bulls take control of the market
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October and upwardly revised September’s stats from 263,000 to 315,000, according...
Another jumbo rate hike, another decline in gold
The Fed delivered another 75-basis points hike. Gold didn't like the FOMC meeting and declined further. November's FOMC gathering is behind us. It was quite boring. You know, another meeting, another 75-basis points hike…. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over...
Big metal bounce, big M&A news
The metals sector ended the week on a positive note with a big bounce for most metals and news that Yamana attracted a new suitor. On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable. Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some...
HSBC cuts UK terminal rate forecast to 3.75% from 4.25%
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Friday that it had revised down its forecasts for UK interest rates in the current tightening cycle, and now sees just two more increases. The Bank of England raised rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but said the risk of...
Miners drive FTSE 100's best week in almost two years
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares marked their best week in almost two years on Friday, with miners and Asia-exposed stocks getting a lift from hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rallied 2.0% on the day to touch its highest...
Central banks bring more volatility into the gold space
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will raise rates by 75 basis-points as the markets had anticipated, which is the highest level since January 2008 at 3.75%-4%. This marks the fourth consecutive 75 bps raise as the Fed maintains a hawkish approach in its attempt to curb an inflation rate the central bank insisted was "transitory" until higher CPI readings had become entrenched earlier this year.
Gold stocks: until 'things fall apart'
Party on if you will, but the gold mining fundamental case is not complete. Back on October 14th we reviewed why a post-bubble contraction would be the proper time to buy gold mining stocks for fundamental reasons (even as they might possibly be dropping despite improving fundamentals). *. On October...
BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday. The BoE was forced to...
Gold prices up 2% as a key recession gauge hits a 40-year high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Gold prices are seeing some significant momentum early Friday as investors react to the news that the yield...
Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October
TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower clip in October as employment growth slowed and price increases accelerated, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 59.5 in September, holding slightly above the 50 threshold that...
Bitcoin Nov. 4 daily chart alert - Sideways grind at present
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Friday. Prices are in a sideways...
New York Fed completes the first phase of tests on a U.S. dollar CBDC
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release prepared by the Fed, the central bank’s New York branch has released the...
Gold prices holding the line at $1,650 as U.S. created 261K jobs in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to trade around $1,650 level even as the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in October. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 261,000 jobs were created last month. The data significantly beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 197,000.
South Africa says it needs $84 bln for energy transition in next 5 years
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa needs about 1.5 trillion rand ($84 billion) over the next five years for its plans to cut carbon emissions, harness economic opportunities from the energy transition and support affected communities, its president said on Friday. At the COP26 climate summit last year wealthy...
No liquidity distress in U.S. bonds: NY Fed economist
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cost of new debt for companies may be at a premium but there is no liquidity distress yet in the U.S. corporate bond markets, said Nina Boyarchenko, head of microfinance studies at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a developer of the Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI).
Santander to block UK transfers to crypto exchanges in 2023
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Santander will block UK customers from sending real-time payments to cryptocurrency exchanges next year as part of measures to protect customers from scams, the bank said in an emailed statement on Friday. At an unspecified point during 2023, the bank will introduce a block on...
