Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
kilrradio.com
Rolfe Man Facing Multiple Charges After Execution of Search Warrrant
(Rolfe)--A Rolfe man was recently arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. On October 24th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 41195 320th Street and seized a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old Jason Ferguson, of...
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Laurens
(Laurens)--A Spirit Lake man was arrested on drug charges last weekend after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Laurens. A press release from the Laurens Police Department says officers were called to the Casey’s convenience store on Saturday after getting a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps for an extended period with its hood up. Upon arriving, an officer found a lone person asleep in the vehicle, identified as Jordan Hawn of Spirit Lake. Hawn told police his vehicle had broken down and that he was waiting for a ride.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
algonaradio.com
Jury Convicts on Lesser Charge in Estherville Murder Case
A second man who was charged in connection with the October, 2021 death of David McDowell outside of Estherville has been convicted on a lesser charge. An Emmet County jury found Cejay Van Der Wilt guilty of involuntary manslaughter this week after hearing testimony from Connor Uhde and Brady Salberg, who were described in the courtroom as accomplices. Van Der Wilt was facing a charge of 1st Degree Murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
kilrradio.com
Man Living and Working in Fairmont Arrested for Stealing Identity of Texas Man
(Fairmont, MN)--A man living and working in Fairmont is facing charges for allegedly stealing the identity of a Texas man. 52-year-old Mario Groos is charged with one count each of aggravated forgery, forgery and two counts of identity theft. Fairmont Police say they were notified by a man living in...
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment complex manager is pleading not guilty to burglary. Cassie Lee Miller, 40 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller used her master key to a Clear Lake...
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police accepting holiday packages to prevent theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is once again partnering with the community this holiday season in an effort to prevent theft. Residents can have their holiday packages delivered to MCPD through December 22. MCPD says they want to avoid thefts by porch pirates especially from people who may not be home when a package is delivered.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
knuj.net
Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash
A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
kilrradio.com
Two Estherville Residents Injured in Calhoun Co. Collision That Claims Life of Pomeroy Woman
(Rockwell City)--Two Estherville residents were injured in a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Calhoun County that claimed the life of a Pomeroy woman. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 8:40 am on Highway 4 and D 26 about five miles north of Rockwell City. The patrol...
KIMT
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
kicdam.com
Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
KIMT
Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
kicdam.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Southern Minnesota News
Wells man killed in single-vehicle crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Wells man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday. Jason John Neubauer, 46, was discovered dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 22 between Wells and Minnesota Lake. According to the state patrol, Neubauer’s...
KIMT
Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Comments / 0