2 of the Top 3 Places Massachusetts People Move to the Most Aren’t Even in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Four Republican congressman up for re-election in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s political maps that expanded the party’s advantage. The political and demographic landscape had long made three of the state’s four...
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a...
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True
People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
ABC 4
Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
Salt Lake City rates poorly as a place to retire
Salt Lake City ranks poorly among major American cities to retire in, according to the latest "Best Places to Retire" ratings by U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: Salt Lake City ranked No. 133 among 150 metro areas evaluated in the annual rankings. That's down from No. 124...
Why People Thought Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bought Massachusetts This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was a wild ride over the weekend in New England, at least for a quick bit of time anyway. Because after a screenshot of a tweet involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Massachusetts was posted to the Only in Boston Instagram page, residents thought Diddy bought Massachusetts.
Finally: Topgolf is Opening Its First Location in the Boston Area
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If anyone likes to golf, it’s folks who live in Massachusetts. Lucky for them and us Mainers, the iconic golf venue is opening its first-ever...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well,...
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
Did Anyone Win the Record Powerball Jackpot in NH, ME?
The Powerball jackpot heads further into record territory as no one won in Saturday night's drawing. The numbers drawn were: white balls 28 45 53 56 69 Powerball 20. There were 16 winners of a one million dollar prize for matching the white balls. One ticket was sold in Massachusetts but none in New Hampshire or Maine.
WATCH: A Big Black Bear Roaming the Streets Visits This New Hampshire Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What would you do if you saw a black bear in the wild?. As someone who likes to hike and spend time in nature, I have...
How To Vote in NH’s General Electioln
The campaigning, debates, relentless ads and social media back-and-forth all comes down to Election Day Tuesday when voters have the final say on a wide range of local, regional, and statewide offices. The polls open Tuesday morning and close by 8 p.m. across the state for voting. New Hampshire does...
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
