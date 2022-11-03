Have you ever looked at photos of awe-inspiring places and thought how magnificent it would be to journey there but doubted your chances because life gets in the way? Have you ever looked at an image of a far-off destination and thought how lucky that photographer was to get to travel to that location? Have you ever wondered about the person in the photo walking on the beach and how the sand would feel under your feet? Rather than be jealous, become zealous and do everything in your power to try to make it happen. I fully understand the limitations, but even if you wind up in places close to home, there are others who would be jealous of that trip. The bottom line is to make something happen, be ultra-zealous and it may come to fruition.

1 DAY AGO