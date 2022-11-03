Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky.Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.“The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he [Putin] continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.Mr Zelensky also said that Moscow could be planning more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while millions of Ukrainians are already without electricity.Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned...

31 MINUTES AGO