Ukraine news – live: Putin driving mobilised soldiers to death in war, says Zelensky
Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky.Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.“The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he [Putin] continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.Mr Zelensky also said that Moscow could be planning more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while millions of Ukrainians are already without electricity.Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned...
Column: Reproductive freedom has always been an economic issue
New research from the Michigan League for Public Policy illustrates that the economic costs to women of restricting abortion access are great. The U.S. Supreme Court’s July decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization upended nearly 50 years of protection under Roe ensuring the right to access abortion care. This right was immediately threatened […] The post Column: Reproductive freedom has always been an economic issue appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat
MOSCHUN, Ukraine (AP) — Standing amid the wreckage of his home, Vadym Zherdetsky shows photos on his phone of how it once looked: handsome rooms, a hand-carved wooden bed and a chest of drawers he intended to leave to his grandchildren. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, two missiles...
Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge
With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack...
Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...
