KPLC TV
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Aldi increases staff pay for third time this year as cost of living soars
Aldi is increasing pay for its workers for the third time in a year with a new minimum rate of £11 an hour, putting it back at the top of the supermarket pay league. The UK’s fourth largest grocer is upping pay by 50p an hour – or almost 5% – for about 26,000 staff from January, announcing the increase just over a month after its last rise, in September, when shop workers’ hourly rate rose 40p to a minimum £10.50 an hour. Workers inside the M25 motorway around London will see their pay rise to at least £12.45 an hour.
Kroger shoppers furious with retailer’s pickup service – and some are totally grossed out by their substitutes
KROGER shoppers have voiced their frustration at alleged mistakes with their pick-up orders - and at items reportedly being close to their sell-by date. The disgruntled Kroger shoppers took their complaints to social media after reportedly finding the wrong items in their orders. "And for the millionth time in a...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days starts Monday with more savings throughout November
Walmart has something for everyone on your holiday list. Toys, beauty products, tech, furniture and more. The retail giant is gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday - with its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days throughout the month of November. Walmart said...
Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger
Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
TODAY.com
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019
I’m a shopping expert – the self-checkout hack I use allows me to leave the store in a minute even with big hauls
SHOPPING can sometimes take up hours of the day, but one mom has found a great self-checkout hack to get out of the store in just minutes – no matter how many items she’s buying. TikTok “Momtrepreneaur” Heather Scibetta posted a video detailing the hack to her followers,...
Thanksgiving price rewind - Aldi knocks some prices back to 2019 for your turkey day feast
Delish
Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer Is A Dupe To Ninja's Best-Selling Version
Today's a good day for air fryer fanatics (in other words, us here on the Delish team) because we've just discovered that one of our favourite budget retailers, Aldi, is about to launch *the* deal of the year. Enter, Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer – a dupe to Ninja's best-selling, highly sought-after Dual Zone Air Fryer.
Full list of stores including Kroger, Walmart making major change at checkout – and it means you can skip lines
MANY retailers are adopting a major change at their checkout lines to help consumers get out of the store quicker. To meet concerns over the pandemic as well as to keep hiring requirements low amid a labor shortage, top retailers like Walmart and Lowes have opted for more self-checkout options in stores.
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Business: Supermarkets offering deep Thanksgiving discounts this year
Here’s something you can be thankful for: some major supermarket chains are offering free turkeys or deep Thanksgiving discounts this year. Aldi is celebrating Thanksgiving like it’s 2019, with discounts of up to 30% off on holiday dinner staples such as wine, fresh rolls and apple pie. BJ’s is giving a free Butterball turkey to club members who spend $150 in the same shopping trip. The cash back rewards web and mobile app Ibotta also has a “Free Thanksgiving Dinner Offer.”
Allrecipes.com
Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
TechRadar
A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday
Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
BBC
Ebay urges shoppers to pick old over new this Black Friday
Online marketplace eBay is going back to its roots this month with a decision to promote only second-hand or refurbished deals for Black Friday. The platform says it wants to offer a different approach the pre-Christmas shopping event. It was time to move away from the "buying for buying's sake...
Annual supermarket bill to rise by £682 as food inflation hits new record
Bank of England governor explains biggest interest hike since the 1980s. Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket. Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over...
Grocery Store Food Halls Tread on Restaurant Turf to Customers' Delight
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, is expanding its in-store virtual restaurants as grocery retailers expand their prepared meal options to remain competitive with shoppers who increasingly expect to get all their food needs met at once. The Ohio-based grocer is expanding its Mix Food Hall concept, created...
theindustry.fashion
UK Consumers plan “thrifty Christmas” as more than half have less to spend
Over half (59%) of UK consumers plan to have a more thrifty Christmas this year as they will have less money to spend overall amid the cost of living crisis, according to new research from professional services firm Deloitte. Surveying over 3,000 UK consumers about their spending intentions for the...
