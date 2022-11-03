Hicks-Hudson faces Dia for Ohio Senate seat

Democrat Paula Hicks-Hudson and Republican Tony Dia seek an Ohio Senate seat in a redrawn district that includes most of Lucas County and supported Joe Biden by a comfortable margin in 2020.

A former Toledo mayor, state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo), 71, is the third highest-ranking House Democrat.

If Ms. Hicks-Hudson wins Nov. 8, she would be expected to be appointed to the seat a 1 ½ months early to fill the Senate seat of Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo). Ms. Fedor resigned effective Oct. 31 to concentrate on her current bid for the state board of education.

Younes “Tony” Dia, 52, the father of slain Toledo police officer Anthony Dia, unsuccessfully ran in 2020 for Toledo City Council as a Republican against Democratic candidate Katie Moline, who initially had been appointed to the vacant position early that year.

The owner of a Toledo-based towing and auto repair business announced his intent to run for a position on city council less than two months after his son’s death, seeking to address crime and law enforcement issues. The election was to fill the remainder of a council term ending in 2021. The seat became available when Sandy Spang left City Council at the end of 2019 to join the administration of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz as commissioner of business.

Mr. Dia was vocal about his support for police prior to his son’s death, and during his campaign he pledged to address crime in Toledo and law enforcement issues.

“Fighting Crime is my #1 Priority. Police Funding. Safer Neighborhoods,” Mr. Dia said in a self-profile on his Facebook page.

Mr. Dia would fight for more state funding of police departments in the district, if elected. He sees high crime rates in cities of the district as the root of the rest of their problems, he said in a phone interview. “If a city isn't safe, it's gonna fail,” Mr. Dia said.

Without a safe city, it will lose residents, business, and revenue, he said. Under such circumstances, nobody would want to come to the city, and build or open a business there, added Mr. Dia, who as a child arrived in the United States from Lebanon with his family.

As she seeks the Senate seat, Ms. Hicks-Hudson described the main challenge as addressing a “lack of financial support” that local governments get from the state, especially where it concerns public education, child medical care, law enforcement, and road infrastructure.

If elected, she would work on those simultaneously, because they are all important to her, she emphasized.

Said Ms. Hicks-Hudson: “The most important thing to me is... that we have to get Columbus to respect us here in Lucas County, Northwest Ohio and the contributions that we make to the rest of the state.”

In a recent Facebook post, Mr. Dia also called area residents to vote in the Nov. 8 midterms. “It is crucial everyone votes this mid-term,” the post said. “Our Country, Freedom, and Safety depends on it.”

As to the midterms’ voter turnout, Ms. Hicks-Hudson has a similar message.

“I hope and pray for a high turnout,” she said, adding that it would help the democratic system work better. It would also help her chances to win, she said.

Both candidates also talked about the need to do more to help solve the Great Lakes’ environmental problems such as water quality and invasive species.

Mr. Dia faced public scrutiny of his background after he was sentenced in 2014 to one year of probation for incidents involving sexually oriented activity and seminude dancing at his former strip club, Platinum Kisses.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson, a lawyer with an emphasis on juvenile law, became Toledo’s first Black female mayor in February, 2015.

As city council president at the time, she automatically became mayor upon the death of Mayor D. Michael Collins and after nearly 30 years in local government. Ms. Hicks-Hudson won a special election in November, 2015 to serve the two years remaining in Mr. Collins’ term. She was defeated in 2017 by Mr. Kapszukiewicz.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson is also a former Toledo Legal Aid employee, assistant Lucas County prosecutor, assistant public defender, and assistant state attorney general, and was Toledo City Council’s legislative director from 1998 until 2002.