ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Hicks-Hudson faces Dia for Ohio Senate seat

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4Hgh_0ixlbOUo00

Democrat Paula Hicks-Hudson and Republican Tony Dia seek an Ohio Senate seat in a redrawn district that includes most of Lucas County and supported Joe Biden by a comfortable margin in 2020.

A former Toledo mayor, state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo), 71, is the third highest-ranking House Democrat.

If Ms. Hicks-Hudson wins Nov. 8, she would be expected to be appointed to the seat a 1 ½ months early to fill the Senate seat of Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo). Ms. Fedor resigned effective Oct. 31 to concentrate on her current bid for the state board of education.

Younes “Tony” Dia, 52, the father of slain Toledo police officer Anthony Dia, unsuccessfully ran in 2020 for Toledo City Council as a Republican against Democratic candidate Katie Moline, who initially had been appointed to the vacant position early that year.

The owner of a Toledo-based towing and auto repair business announced his intent to run for a position on city council less than two months after his son’s death, seeking to address crime and law enforcement issues. The election was to fill the remainder of a council term ending in 2021. The seat became available when Sandy Spang left City Council at the end of 2019 to join the administration of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz as commissioner of business.

Mr. Dia was vocal about his support for police prior to his son’s death, and during his campaign he pledged to address crime in Toledo and law enforcement issues.

“Fighting Crime is my #1 Priority. Police Funding. Safer Neighborhoods,” Mr. Dia said in a self-profile on his Facebook page.

Mr. Dia would fight for more state funding of police departments in the district, if elected. He sees high crime rates in cities of the district as the root of the rest of their problems, he said in a phone interview. “If a city isn't safe, it's gonna fail,” Mr. Dia said.

Without a safe city, it will lose residents, business, and revenue, he said. Under such circumstances, nobody would want to come to the city, and build or open a business there, added Mr. Dia, who as a child arrived in the United States from Lebanon with his family.

As she seeks the Senate seat, Ms. Hicks-Hudson described the main challenge as addressing a “lack of financial support” that local governments get from the state, especially where it concerns public education, child medical care, law enforcement, and road infrastructure.

If elected, she would work on those simultaneously, because they are all important to her, she emphasized.

Said Ms. Hicks-Hudson: “The most important thing to me is... that we have to get Columbus to respect us here in Lucas County, Northwest Ohio and the contributions that we make to the rest of the state.”

In a recent Facebook post, Mr. Dia also called area residents to vote in the Nov. 8 midterms. “It is crucial everyone votes this mid-term,” the post said. “Our Country, Freedom, and Safety depends on it.”

As to the midterms’ voter turnout, Ms. Hicks-Hudson has a similar message.

“I hope and pray for a high turnout,” she said, adding that it would help the democratic system work better. It would also help her chances to win, she said.

Both candidates also talked about the need to do more to help solve the Great Lakes’ environmental problems such as water quality and invasive species.

Mr. Dia faced public scrutiny of his background after he was sentenced in 2014 to one year of probation for incidents involving sexually oriented activity and seminude dancing at his former strip club, Platinum Kisses.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson, a lawyer with an emphasis on juvenile law, became Toledo’s first Black female mayor in February, 2015.

As city council president at the time, she automatically became mayor upon the death of Mayor D. Michael Collins and after nearly 30 years in local government. Ms. Hicks-Hudson won a special election in November, 2015 to serve the two years remaining in Mr. Collins’ term. She was defeated in 2017 by Mr. Kapszukiewicz.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson is also a former Toledo Legal Aid employee, assistant Lucas County prosecutor, assistant public defender, and assistant state attorney general, and was Toledo City Council’s legislative director from 1998 until 2002.

Comments / 8

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms

VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Crossman, Schertzer canvass in Lima

LIMA — Two years have passed since federal prosecutors revealed that House Bill 6, the controversial nuclear bailout now at the center of Ohio’s largest public corruption scandal, was tied to an alleged $61 million bribery scheme to elect former House Speaker Larry Householder. Yet no one has...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ohio GOP candidates rally in Lima

LIMA — There are many entities in the federal and state government that make the world go around. The State of Ohio GOP administration joined the Allen County Republican Party luncheon four days before the general election. Each candidate is running for re-election or hoping to fill a new position in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG’s new prosecuting attorney believes in seeking justice

Bowling Green’s new city prosecutor believes in seeking justice for victims and finding the best resolution for those convicted. Alyssa M. Blackburn, who has been in her new position at Bowling Green Municipal Court for three weeks, comes to the job with over eight years experience as a Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney in the criminal division.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy