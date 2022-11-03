Read full article on original website
247Sports
Maryland Football vs Penn State game time, TV announced
Maryland football's game at Penn State this Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX, Maryland announced on Saturday night. The slotting of the game's start time had been delayed by the TV networks. Via Maryland's press release:. "Maryland (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) saw its two-game winning streak snapped...
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
247Sports
Mike Locksley on Tagovailoa's bad day, injured star and what went wrong in loss to Wisconsin
It was the worst Saturday of the year for Maryland football, which was dominated from start to finish in a deflating 23-10 loss at Wisconsin. The Terps managed just 189 yards of offense, a number that was closer to 100 before they tagged on a bunch of empty yardage and their lone touchdown during mop-up time.
wisportsheroics.com
WATCH: Players Swarm Jim Leonhard After Win Vs Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers are officially over .500. Ground and pound was the name of the game as the Badgers took care of business against Maryland. Isaac Guerendo recorded the third-longest run in University history with his 89-yard touchdown. Braelon Allen helped combine for 233 total yards rushing as Wisconsin defeated Maryland 23-10 on Saturday. The team has been 3-1 since Jim Leonhard took over as the interim head coach of Wisconsin. It would appear the players have certainly taken a liking to Leonhard. Their reaction in the locker room after the game was enough evidence enough.
Georgetown Voice
Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District
If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
Georgetown Voice
Meet the new players: Men’s Basketball new recruits
Sophomore guard Brandon Murray comes to the Hoyas from LSU along with new associate head coach Kevin Nickelberry. Coming off of a freshman season where he averaged 10 ppg and three rpg, and improved in scoring from non-conference to conference play in a tough SEC conference, Murray is expected to make an immediate impact. He’s a great two-way player—efficient on defense and adept at scoring from all three levels (rim, midrange, and from three). He has the build to play and guard a wide range of positions and will hopefully be the star Georgetown needs. This might be Murray’s only year on the Hilltop though, as he definitely has the potential to go pro come season end.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
The governor's victory tour includes a stop before one of his favorite organizations. The post Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
WTOP
‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport
A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
dcnewsnow.com
Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in Exchange of Gunfire Inside Maryland Grocery Store
The Prince George's County Police Department said a woman tried to steal something from Giant in Oxon Hill, Md. and that she pulled a gun out and shot at a security guard at the supermarket. The guard shot back. He and she died. Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in...
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
