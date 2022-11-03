Read full article on original website
Save 15 percent on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung's latest foldable phones are some of the coolest and most convenient devices on the market. They have evolved gracefully to become a great option for those interested in a smaller design that's easier to carry around.
These are the best cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Apple's latest entrants in the race for the best smartphone of 2022, bringing with them great build quality and high-tier performance. But despite its resilient build, which uses stainless steel for the frame, you likely want to protect your device with a case to maintain its pristine state.
Score 42 percent savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
We have amazing news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Amazon's latest deals will help you get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for as low as $525 after receiving a 42 percent discount. These savings are available on the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. This model usually sells for $900, but today's offer will help you save $374 on your purchase. Of course, you can also go for the 128GB storage model that packs the same processor and RAM under the hood. However, this model sells for $440 after a 20 percent discount, which means you only get to save $108.
Save up to 34 percent on Sony’s best wireless headphones
We start today's deals with some of Sony's best wireless headphones, as Amazon is currently letting you save up to 34 percent on select models. Amazon...
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Today's best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Save 22 percent on the Apple Watch Series 8
Amazon's latest deals will help you save on some of the best smartwatches on the market, starting with the Apple Watch Series 8, which is now available for $389 after receiving a 22 percent discount on its 41mm model with LTE support. In addition, this model comes with a Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. This model usually sells for $499, which means you can score $110 in savings.
Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 Pro in 2022
Google Pixel 7 Pro is arguably one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Priced at $899, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Even so, its curved edges make it susceptible to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought a Pixel 7 Pro, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7 Pro, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
HONOR flagship smartphone launches on November 23
HONOR has announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil its next-generation flagship, presumably called Magic 5, at an event in China on November 23 at 2:30 PM UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET). At the moment, no other details, such as the smartphone's images, price, or specifications, have been revealed.
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 Launches With Wi-Fi 7, Ray Tracing, Better Power Efficiency, More
MediaTek has announced its latest Dimensity 9200 chipset. With features such as mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 7, hardware-based ray tracing, the first Arm Cortex-X3 CPU, and significantly improved power-saving technologies, the Dimensity 9200 is ready to challenge Qualcomm's flagship offerings, such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and even the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It packs a lot of features up its sleeves that make it a worthy flagship chipset. Here's everything you need to know about the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.
