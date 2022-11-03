Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Mel Tucker shows, again, why he's the right head coach for Michigan State football
The Spartans came together in adversity and pulled off a big upset victory on the road...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
MLive.com
How suspensions will affect Michigan State on the field vs. Illinois
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming of a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week for its fifth defeat in the last six games. There are problems in all three phases of the game but the Spartans believe they are making improvements on defense. They got enough stops to pull out a double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 and forced the Wolverines to kick five field goals to go with two touchdowns – one of which came after a botched punt gave Michigan the ball inside the 10-yard line.
MLive.com
University of Michigan police still investigating postgame tunnel incidents
Six days after violent postgame incidents following Michigan’s win against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, it’s still unclear if criminal charges will be filed. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles in the incidents that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 against the Spartans last Saturday night. The investigation is being led by the University of Michigan Police Department.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Veteran’s program receives $250K from Michigan
Organizers for Helmets to Hardhats, a veteran's program, will host a meeting Friday regarding a $250,000 grant they were recently awarded from the State of Michigan.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
