ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1

Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

How suspensions will affect Michigan State on the field vs. Illinois

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming of a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week for its fifth defeat in the last six games. There are problems in all three phases of the game but the Spartans believe they are making improvements on defense. They got enough stops to pull out a double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 and forced the Wolverines to kick five field goals to go with two touchdowns – one of which came after a botched punt gave Michigan the ball inside the 10-yard line.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

University of Michigan police still investigating postgame tunnel incidents

Six days after violent postgame incidents following Michigan’s win against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, it’s still unclear if criminal charges will be filed. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles in the incidents that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 against the Spartans last Saturday night. The investigation is being led by the University of Michigan Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy