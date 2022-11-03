ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash

FLINT, MI -- A man crossing the street in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed, police said in a news release. The suspect vehicle left the scene after the fatal crash that happened at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the area of Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue, Flint Township Police Department Lieutenant Matt Vanlente said n the news release.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
firefighternation.com

Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight

A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter. On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m.,...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Mistrial declared, again, in case of Saginaw man charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting

SAGINAW, MI — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Saginaw man accused of killing a man at a Memorial Day party two years ago. Jurors in the second trial of Demarcus D. “Marcus” Buell, 33, were unable to reach a unanimous verdict after a day of deliberating on Wednesday, Nov. 2. As a result, Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes declared a mistrial.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
BURTON, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI

