Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance

Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example

Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way

The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow's Cozy Pregame Outfit is a Blueprint for Fall

Week 9 of the NFL season is not over yet, and there has already been a surplus of spectacular plays. Earlier today, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-21 Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the way, completing 22-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. Burrow was only sacked one time and looked comfortable in the backfield. That could be attributed to the cozy pregame out.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bears fans raging after blown pass interference call on final drive

The Chicago Bears were close to playing for overtime or beating the Miami Dolphins in regulation. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had a record-setting day, was moving the ball down the field on the Bears’ final drive. He threw a deep pass to the newly acquired Chase Claypool, who jumped for the ball but could not haul in the catch. The video replay of the jump made Bears fans upset.
CHICAGO, IL

