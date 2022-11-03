Read full article on original website
As transit fares plummet, federal money increases 95%
(The Center Square) – In 2019, transit agencies across the U.S. for all modes of transportation took in 32.3 cents in fares for every dollar they spent on operating costs. Those transit agencies recovered 18.4 cents in fares on the dollar in 2020 and just 12.8 cents in 2021.
Planned Parenthood revenue trending up as taxpayer funding increases
(The Center Square) – Planned Parenthood's revenues increased 16% nationwide over the past four years as private contributions and government reimbursements and grants have risen. The reproductive care organization's total revenues increased from $1.46 billion in 2016-17 to $1.71 billion in 2020-21, according to its annual report that was...
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
