Immel sisters pushed each other to state

NORWALK — The goals are lofty.

Norwalk sophomore Zuri Immel has set her sights high for Saturday’s Division II state championship cross country race at Fortress Obetz.

It’s her second go at the state championship race, and the plan is to think big.

“My goal is to get in the top 20 and go for the school record,” Zuri said. “But … I have a little competition on that one.”

That’s because the school record has been set in consecutive weeks at the district meet (Oct. 22 at Galion) and the regional meet (Oct. 29 at Tiffin) by her own teammate.

Who happens to be her younger sister.

Freshman Xavi Immel will be joining Zuri for Saturday’s 1:45 p.m. state championship race.

Last weekend, Xavi broke her week-old program mark with an 18:45 to place fourth at the Hedges-Boyer Park course in Tiffin. Zuri was just four seconds behind (18:49) in fifth place, easily qualifying the pair for state.

Based on their performances at the high school level, the result was almost a little anti-climatic. Nonetheless, it was still a unique moment when it officially happened.

“I was really glad we both made it,” Zuri said. “I wish I was right there with her. I need to catch her, but we push each other all year.

“I’m excited we both get to run at state in our last race of the season.”

Norwalk head coach Stephanie Pope acknowledged the result was expected. She also knows cross country get can a little hectic, and things happen in a race where every runner is laying out to extend their season by one more race.

“I am so thrilled for them to be going to state together,” Pope said. “I grew up playing sports with my sisters and know how much of a bond that creates. To have the Immel sisters going together is incredible. Going to state alone is a huge accomplishment, but to go with your sister makes it even better.

“It can be very overwhelming to be down there as an individual, so having both of the girls there should help with the nerves. Hopefully they can both earn All-Ohio honors.”

As for the record time drops late in the season, Xavi felt she benefited from the October weather.

“I just felt really good, and it makes me try to keep working at it and keep lowering that time,” Xavi said. “I don’t want that to be the record time. I want it to get even lower.”

Pope said the competitive nature of Zuri and Xavi trading top finishes this year has played a significant role in both runners being well below 19 minutes.

“That sister bond helps make Xavi and Zuri so successful,” she said. “Neither of them wants to get beat by the other, so it pushes them even more at practice and at meets. They are both some of the hardest working teenagers I know.”

Pope pointed out that both sisters also play soccer for the Truckers, and will play a match after running a 5K somewhere in the morning. They are also heavily involved in 4-H and the Huron County Fair along with swimming, basketball and track and field.

“It definitely showed their inner drive,” Pope said. “They both have a competitive side that isn’t always on display, which definitely helps as well.”

Cross country wasn’t a natural choice growing up as kids for the sisters. In seventh grade, Zuri participated in a fun run. The rest is history still being written.

“I just really liked it and did pretty well,” she said.

As for Xavi’s foray into the sport, “Zuri did it first, and pretty much forced me to do it … but I ended up liking it.”

Zuri and Xavi both acknowledged they were pushed by their teammates this season. The young Norwalk team placed fifth at the regionals, one spot out of a qualifying position for state by just seven total places.

“I was hoping we’d make it out as a team, but I was definitely excited we both made it,” Xavi said. “It really helped us all get in the right mindset to push through with our teammates there.”

Added Zuri, “It was a lot less stressful with the whole team there. Last year was really nerve-wracking as the only one. My nerves were a lot better this year.”

Meanwhile, Pope is hoping seeing the sisters run this weekend is a spark for the rest of the NHS girls team.

“This year's team is the best girls team I've ever had the privilege of coaching,” she said. “They all work so hard and are so focused all the time. They were all upset when the team didn't qualify to state, but are super excited for Xavi and Zuri. Seeing just the two qualify has definitely lit a fire in the rest of the girls. I know they're going to be even more focused this next season.

“They're all very close-knit as a team as well, so I think the next couple of years are really going to bring a lot of success for the girls,” Pope added. “The boys team is also starting to get excited about the possibilities for the next couple of years after seeing the success the girls have had.”

And while Xavi admits to being very nervous about the race until she sees what the course looks like, she won’t have to look very far for advice.

“Having the experience of last year has helped me a lot,” Zuri said. “I definitely know how to run my race. My sister doesn’t know how to pace herself yet, but I’ve figured out that I need to start a lot slower to pick it up at the end.”

As for those lofty goals, Zuri said it goes back to her sister.

“It’s great being able to be this successful in a sport, and to keep pushing every year to try and beat each other and get our best times,” she said. “Going for school records, trying to get on the wall … I’ m trying to chase her down.”