Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Down to Final Five Schools

Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall has narrowed down his schools to five. The prospect will choose between LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. The senior ranks No. 119 nationally, No. 18 in defensive lineman, and No. 27 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

The oldest rivalry in Northeast Florida: St Augustine versus Palatka

Palatka Fl- Northeast Florida’s oldest and most-played rivalry concluded the 2022 regular season for St Augustine and Palatka high schools Friday night. Palatka and St. Augustine were tied at 7-7, when Jamarrie McKinnon’s 8-yard run for Palatka made it a game with 3:07 in the first quarter. St....
PALATKA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless

It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
duvalsports.com

Suwannee Knocks Bradford From The Unbeaten

Live Oak Fl- In the past three weeks, Coach Hall and the Suwannee Bulldogs have defeated Madison County for the first time since 1995, secured a win against Wakulla for a district title, and tonight they knocked off previously unbeaten Bradford County to end their regular season . Last week,...
STARKE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

