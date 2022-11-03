Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Down to Final Five Schools
Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall has narrowed down his schools to five. The prospect will choose between LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. The senior ranks No. 119 nationally, No. 18 in defensive lineman, and No. 27 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
duvalsports.com
The oldest rivalry in Northeast Florida: St Augustine versus Palatka
Palatka Fl- Northeast Florida’s oldest and most-played rivalry concluded the 2022 regular season for St Augustine and Palatka high schools Friday night. Palatka and St. Augustine were tied at 7-7, when Jamarrie McKinnon’s 8-yard run for Palatka made it a game with 3:07 in the first quarter. St....
News4Jax.com
High school cross country: Bolles teams sweep titles; Creekside boys, Nease’s Matt Ryan golden
It was another unforgettable weekend for Bolles cross country runners. It was redemption for the Creekside boys and another individual win for a Nease runner. An unforgettable Saturday for local runners at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan won individual state championships and pushed the Bulldogs...
silverandblackpride.com
WATCH: There is a fan on the field
What's going on here??? A shirtless fan ran onto the field in Jacksonville ... we know it's Florida, but seriously!
First Coast News
Team Sideline 2022: Andrew Jackson at First Coast, scores from around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 11 of Team Sideline 2022 on the First Coast. Sports Director Chris Porter was at First Coast High School for the 'Game of the Week' against Andrew Jackson High. In the end, Jackson ended up losing their first game of the season. Final Score:
Action News Jax
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Heads-up Bahamas, Florida & U.S. east coast!
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine vs. Palatka: One of area’s oldest rivalries reignites in Game of the Week
PALATKA, Fla. – Two teams go head-to-head in Putnam County for their last game of the regular season for this week’s Football Friday on 4 when Palatka High School takes on St. Augustine in one of the area’s oldest rivalries. Palatka High School is ready to end...
New LSU 2024 QB commit Colin Hurley takes you inside an epic weekend
LSU's new quarterback commit in Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian 2024 prospect Colin Hurley spent the day in Baton Rouge on Saturday a day after announcing his pledge to head coach Brian Kelly and his staff. Hurley's latest experience at LSU was highlighted by the Tigers overtime victory over Alabama. “Where...
flaglerlive.com
Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless
It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
Action News Jax
North Florida Land Trust is hosting a Volunteer Day at Little Rain Lake in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This Saturday, North Florida Land Trust is asking for volunteers to join them for a property tour and cleanup at Little Rain Lake in Clay County. The event is starting at 9:30 a.m. with the goal to remove the trash on the 578 acres that NFLT protected and is currently restoring.
duvalsports.com
Suwannee Knocks Bradford From The Unbeaten
Live Oak Fl- In the past three weeks, Coach Hall and the Suwannee Bulldogs have defeated Madison County for the first time since 1995, secured a win against Wakulla for a district title, and tonight they knocked off previously unbeaten Bradford County to end their regular season . Last week,...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
What's the strange contraption that washed up on St. Augustine Beach?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes science is weird, or at least, it's weird looking. Friday morning, while taking a walk on Crescent Beach, I found a contraption with fabric blowing in the wind. I had no idea what it was. It was made of PVC pipe, canvas, and...
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
News4Jax.com
Will a potential strike by United, American and Delta pilots impact holiday travel?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weeks away from the busiest travel season of the year, pilot unions with United, American, and Delta Airlines aren’t seeing eye to eye. United and Delta pilots are even threatening to walk off on the job. News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth said the main issue...
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
floridanationalnews.com
US Senate Candidate Val Demings to Launch “Showing Up To Work Tour” in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:00 pm., Chief Val Demings will launch her statewide “Showing Up to Work Tour” for the final days of the election. During the tour, Demings will hold GOTV events in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, and Broward County encouraging voters to show up at the polls.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
News4Jax.com
‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
