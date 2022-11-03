Robert Horan, Teen DC Sniper Prosecutor, Dead at 90 . Robert F. Horan, Jr. who served 40 years as top prosecutor in Fairfax County, died last month at home in Clifton, Virginia. He was 90. He was the man who secured a murder conviction of then-teenage D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo. Horan retired in 2007 but continued to go to the county prosecutor’s office for years after because he was so passionate about law and public service. Malvo is currently 37 years-old and serving multiple life sentences at a Virginia supermax prison.

CLIFTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO