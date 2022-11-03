ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
georgetowner.com

Downtowner News, Nov. 7, 2022

Robert Horan, Teen DC Sniper Prosecutor, Dead at 90 . Robert F. Horan, Jr. who served 40 years as top prosecutor in Fairfax County, died last month at home in Clifton, Virginia. He was 90. He was the man who secured a murder conviction of then-teenage D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo. Horan retired in 2007 but continued to go to the county prosecutor’s office for years after because he was so passionate about law and public service. Malvo is currently 37 years-old and serving multiple life sentences at a Virginia supermax prison. 
CLIFTON, VA
georgetowner.com

Georgetowner Realty Review: What Sold in October?

It’s time for our Realty Review! On the first Monday of each month, we provide readers with all the data of homes sold in Georgetown from the previous month. In October, 16 properties sold in Georgetown. Here’s what sold and a clickable photo gallery featuring each of the properties.
WASHINGTON, DC
georgetowner.com

Still a ‘Wild Child’? Cafe Milano at 30

Cafe Milano opened on Nov. 3, 1992. It was Election Day. That night Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president, and the party never stopped at Milano. And there will be another big one, this Friday. “Today is Cafe Milano’s 30th anniversary,” said owner Franco Nuschese last week. “I feel...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy