(Mankato, MN) KMHL — A New Ulm woman is in critical condition and another person was injured after a rollover incident in Blue Earth County. At approximately 11:45 Wednesday evening, a 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County when it entered the median and rolled. The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Her passenger, 29-year-old Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mankato Hospital. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing their seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Assistance was provided by The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Police Department, Lake Crystal Police Department, North Mankato Police Department, and Mankato Fire Department.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO